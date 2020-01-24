e-paper
Kangana Ranaut to play air force pilot in war film Tejas, says Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is her inspiration

Kangana Ranaut to play air force pilot in war film Tejas, says Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is her inspiration

Calling Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman her inspiration, Kangana Ranaut says she is ‘dying to get into the uniform’ for the war film Tejas that goes on floors in July.

bollywood Updated: Jan 24, 2020 13:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut is set to play the lead role in Tejas.
         

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has signed up to play an Air Force Pilot in upcoming war film, Tejas, which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Kangana, whose latest film Panga hits theatres on Friday, signed the film two weeks ago.

Kangana told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I’ve always wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood. I’ve never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoken openly about how strongly I feel about their heroism. They keep our country secure and our people safe. So, I’m very happy to be doing this film.”

Asked about the person who inspired her, Kangana told the daily, “Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. I followed his story closely—from the time we got the news of his capture to his release and return home. He’s a true hero in the way he handled the situation.”

Adding that she is “dying to get in a uniform”, Kangana told the tabloid, “Being in uniform will be one of the biggest highlights of my life.”

Tejas is set to go on floors in July. “I will undergo intense training before the shoot starts. My director has decided to get professional trainers on board. Right now, I’m too deep into Thalaivi (the biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa). After that, we’ll get to Tejas, which we will start this year itself,” she added.

Sharing the news, Rangoli tweeted, “Kangana will be seen in an action-packed, big budget war film, we have seen her play a war hero Laxmi Bai in a period film now she will kill for the nation that too with fighter planes #Tejas.”

 

Kangana’s latest offering, Panga, is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and also stars Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill. It traces the story of a woman who wants to make a comeback as a professional kabbadi player after having a child.

