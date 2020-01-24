Simi Garewal backs Kangana Ranaut for public execution of rapists, but says she respects ‘fine woman’ Indira Jaising

bollywood

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 09:50 IST

Veteran actor and talk show host Simi Garewal has come out in support of actor Kangana Ranaut’s recent comments that rapists should be publicly hanged to deter others from committing such heinous crimes. Kangana said this when asked about the death sentence given to the four convicts of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape, who will be hanged on February 1.

Simi backed Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel and wrote on Twitter, “As per my earlier tweet, I agree with #Kangana @Rangoli_A. There should be a public hanging of the criminal rapists. Set an example. Let it instill fear of the law.”

Earlier, in November 2019, Simi had tweeted, “I say: Let there be ONE public hanging of these criminals. Let there be ONE publicized castration. Then only will they fear the law. But here Nirbhaya’s most cruel rapist of 17yrs 11mnths was rewarded!!! Given a new identity. Money. Freedom!!!”

As per my earlier tweet, I agree with #Kangana @Rangoli_A. There should be a public hanging of the criminal rapists. Set an example. Let it instill fear of the law. pic.twitter.com/8S2bjtB7AJ — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) January 23, 2020

Simi also called senior lawyer Indira Jaising a “fine woman” and “brilliant lawyer” in a tweet. She wrote, “#IndiraJaising is a fine woman & a brilliant lawyer. She has spent a lifetime fighting for women’s rights, for justice. I’ve never met her but have followed her crusade with admiration & #respect.”

#IndiraJaising is a fine woman & a brilliant lawyer. She has spent a lifetime fighting for women's rights, for justice. I've never met her but have followed her crusade with admiration & #respect — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) January 23, 2020

During a promotional event for Panga, Kangana hit out at Indira, who urged the Delhi gang-rape victim’s mother to pardon the rapists. The actor said, “That woman should be locked in a jail with those rapists for four days. She needs it. What kind of women are these, who are sympathetic to rapists? Such women given birth to monsters. These women, who are full of love and sympathy for rapists and murderers, are the ones who give birth to them.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut slams Indira Jaising for seeking pardon for rapists, says ‘such women give birth to monsters’

Kangana also called for a public execution of the rapists and said, “I don’t think these rapists should be hanged silently. What is the point of capital punishment, if you cannot set an example? They should be hanged in public.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi gang-rape victim’s mother Asha Devi expressed her agreement with Kangana and said in an interview that she is grateful for the support. She said, “I fully agree with Kangana, she is right. I am glad that someone has spoken against Indira Jaising and has stood with me.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more