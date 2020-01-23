Kangana Ranaut slams Indira Jaising for seeking pardon for rapists, says ‘such women give birth to monsters’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 09:48 IST

Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at senior lawyer Indira Jaising for her controversial stand that the Delhi gang rape victim’s mother should “follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini”. The actor claimed that women like Indira, who have sympathy for rapists, raise monsters.

“Uss lady ko un ladko ke saath chaar din jail mein rakho. Unko rakhna chahiye. Usko zaroorat hai. Kaisi auratein hoti hai, jinko badi daya aati hai? Aur aisi hi auraton ke kokh se nikalte hai daishi darinde… Unhi ki kokh aisi hoti hai jo aisa sochte hai, jinko sympathy aati hai, pyaar aata hai inn daishiyon aur khooniyon pe (That woman should be locked in a jail with those rapists for four days. She needs it. What kind of women are these, who are sympathetic to rapists? Such women given birth to monsters. These women, who are full of love and sympathy for rapists and murderers, are the ones who give birth to them),” Kangana said during a media interaction while promoting her upcoming release Panga.

The actor added that these rapists should be hanged in public, to deter others from committing such heinous crimes in the future. “Mujhe nahi lagta inn logon ko chup-chaap maar dena chahiye. Aise maarne ka kya faayda, jab aap example hi na set kar paaye? Unn logon ko chaurahe pe hang karna chahiye (I don’t think these rapists should be hanged silently. What is the point of capital punishment, if you cannot set an example? They should be hanged in public),” she said.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut on Saif Ali Khan’s ‘no concept of India before British’ comment: ‘If there was no Bharat, what was Mahabharat?’

The four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape, who are lodged in Tihar jail, have been sentenced to death and will be hanged at 6 am on February 1.

Earlier, Indira tweeted, “While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her . We are with you but against death penalty.”

While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her . We are with you but against death penalty. https://t.co/VkWNIbiaJp — Indira Jaising (@IJaising) January 17, 2020

Nalini was sentenced for her involvement in the assassination of Sonia’s husband and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. However, in 1999, Sonia requested then President K.R. Narayanan to give clemency to Nalini as she was the mother of a young daughter.

Indira’s controversial remarks have been slammed by many, including the Delhi gang rape victim’s mother, who was quoted by ANI as saying, “Who is Indira Jaising to give me such a suggestion?Whole country wants the convicts to be executed. Just because of people like her, justice is not done with rape victims.”

Asha Devi on senior lawyer Indira Jaising's statement 'follow Sonia Gandhi's example and forgive convicts': Who is Indira Jaising to give me such a suggestion?Whole country wants the convicts to be executed. Just because of people like her, justice is not done with rape victims. pic.twitter.com/k3DfgRQio3 — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

Follow @htshowbiz for more