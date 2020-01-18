e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Home / India News / Follow Sonia Gandhi’s example, forgive convicts: Advocate Indira Jaising urges Delhi gang rape victim’s mother

Follow Sonia Gandhi’s example, forgive convicts: Advocate Indira Jaising urges Delhi gang rape victim’s mother

The death-row convicts who were earlier slated to be executed on January 22 at 7 am are set to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am.

india Updated: Jan 18, 2020 08:40 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Badrinath Singh and Asha Devi, parents of the December 2012 gang rape case victim.
Badrinath Singh and Asha Devi, parents of the December 2012 gang rape case victim.(Amal KS/HT File PHOTO)
         

Senior lawyer Indira Jaising has urged the mother of the December 16, 2012, gang rape victim to pardon the four men who are on death row for committing the brutal crime against her daughter.

Jaising took to Twitter to make the request shortly after Asha Devi on Friday expressed her disappointment following a Delhi court postponed the date of the execution of the four convicts.

“While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against the death penalty,” Jaising tweeted.

Nalini was arrested and convicted for her role in the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

 

Earlier on Friday Asha Devi had lashed out at the courts and the government stating that “the same people who had in the year 2012 gone around participating in rallies and raised slogans for women’s safety are playing with the death of my daughter for their political gains. They have stopped the execution for their political gains.”

The death-row convicts who were earlier slated to be executed on January 22 at 7 am are set to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am.

Asha Devi rued that the convicts got what they wished for. “I will not be satisfied until they are hanged,” she added.

Four convicts, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan and Mukesh were convicted and sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012.

The victim succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Singapore where she had been airlifted for medical treatment.

tags
top news
Kem chho, Mr prez?:‘Howdy, Modi!’-style event in works for Trump in Gujarat
Kem chho, Mr prez?:‘Howdy, Modi!’-style event in works for Trump in Gujarat
Prez Kovind’s rejection of Mukesh Singh’s mercy petition in 4 days is a record
Prez Kovind’s rejection of Mukesh Singh’s mercy petition in 4 days is a record
Imported onions not pungent enough, set to go on distress sale
Imported onions not pungent enough, set to go on distress sale
Porn sites sued in 23-page complaint by hearing impaired man for lack of captions
Porn sites sued in 23-page complaint by hearing impaired man for lack of captions
Kidnapped US teen uses Snapchat to lead police to her
Kidnapped US teen uses Snapchat to lead police to her
World’s shortest man dies of pneumonia in Nepal at 27
World’s shortest man dies of pneumonia in Nepal at 27
Donald Trump warns Iran’s supreme leader to be ‘careful with his words’
Donald Trump warns Iran’s supreme leader to be ‘careful with his words’
Kuldeep breaks Harbhajan’s record with match-winning display in 2nd ODI
Kuldeep breaks Harbhajan’s record with match-winning display in 2nd ODI
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news