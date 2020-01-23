‘Fully agree with Kangana Ranaut’: Delhi gang-rape victim’s mother after actor’s comments against Indira Jaising

bollywood

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 12:25 IST

The mother of Delhi gang-rape victim, Asha Devi, has supported Kangana Ranaut’s comments against senior lawyer Indira Jaising, saying she is ‘glad someone has stood with me’. In an interview, Ranaut had demanded that Jaising – who had earlier requested Devi to pardon the rapists – should be locked with them for four days.

“I fully agree with Kangana, she is right. I am glad that someone has spoken against Indira Jaising and has stood with me,” Devi told News 18 in an interview. She also supported Ranaut’s statement that rapists should be ‘hanged publically’, saying that it will create an example and deter such crimes in future.

Devi said only she knows what she went through when such heinous crime was committed against her daughter. “Where were these human rights people when such a barbaric crime was committed?” she asked. She also said she saw nothing wrong with Kangana’s statement that women like Jaising “give birth to monsters”.

In a press interaction ahead of her film Panga’s screening, Kangana had said in answer to a question about Jaising’s mercy request to Devi, “That woman should be locked in a jail with those rapists for four days. She needs it. What kind of women are these, who are sympathetic to rapists? Such women given birth to monsters. These women, who are full of love and sympathy for rapists and murderers, are the ones who give birth to them.”

The actor added that these rapists should be hanged in public, to deter others from committing such heinous crimes in the future. “I don’t think these rapists should be hanged quietly. What is the point of capital punishment, if you cannot set an example? They should be hanged in public,” she said.

Jaising had tweeted earlier, “While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her . We are with you but against death penalty.”

The 23-year-old woman was gang-raped and tortured on December 16, 2012, which led to her death. All the six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. One of the accused was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another accused committed suicide in Tihar Jail.

Four of the convicts - Akshay, Vinay, Pawan and Mukesh – have been sentenced to death and will be hanged at 6 am on February 1.