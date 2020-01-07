e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / India News / My daughter got justice: Delhi gang-rape victim’s mother hails court’s execution order

My daughter got justice: Delhi gang-rape victim’s mother hails court’s execution order

The 23-year-old woman was gangraped and tortured on December 16, 2012, which led to her death.

india Updated: Jan 07, 2020 17:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The petition seeking death warrant for Delhi gang-rape convicts was filed by her mother Asha Devi.
The petition seeking death warrant for Delhi gang-rape convicts was filed by her mother Asha Devi.(PTI Photo)
         

The mother of Delhi gang-rape victim has hailed the verdict given by a Delhi court, saying her daughter has finally got justice.

“My daughter has got justice. Execution of the four convicts will empower the women of the country. This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system,” the woman’s mother Asha Devi said after the verdict.

The trial court on Tuesday issued the black warrant to execute the four men who raped and tortured the 23-year-old physiotherapy student in 2012. The execution to be held on January 22, the court said in its order. It has given convicts time for 14 days to use legal remedies available to them.

“We will file curative petition in Supreme Court,” said the convicts’ lawyer AP Singh.

The trial court had completed the trial and delivered its guilty verdict within a year. But it was much later that the high court confirmed the death penalty. In 2017, the Supreme Court rejected the first set of appeals against the conviction.

Judge Satish Kumar Arora issued the warrant at the request of the police and the victim’s mother who had celebrated the top court’s 2017 verdict rejecting an appeal against the death sentence as “justice at last”.

The 23-year-old woman was gangraped and tortured on December 16, 2012, which led to her death. All the six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. One of the accused was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another accused committed suicide in Tihar Jail.

Four of the convicts - Akshay, Vinay, Pawan and Mukesh - were sentenced to death by a trial court in September 2013, and the verdict confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014 and upheld by the Supreme Court in May 2017, which also dismissed their review petition in July 2018.

tags
top news
4 men who raped Delhi girl to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court
4 men who raped Delhi girl to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court
She got justice: Delhi-gang rape victim’s kin on court’s execution order
She got justice: Delhi-gang rape victim’s kin on court’s execution order
‘Put the past behind’: JNU Vice-Chancellor reaches out to students
‘Put the past behind’: JNU Vice-Chancellor reaches out to students
35 killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral: Report
35 killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral: Report
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
Hyundai to launch 2020 Creta in India by March: Report
Hyundai to launch 2020 Creta in India by March: Report
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of Duty

don't miss

latest news

india news