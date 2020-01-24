Anupam Kher Vs Naseeruddin Shah: Rahul Dholakia calls the feud ‘unfortunate’, says ‘their art is above all’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 09:50 IST

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, who has worked with both Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher in his films, has reacted to the ongoing ugly war of words between the two actors and called the mudslinging and comments on personal character and integrity “unfortunate”. Rahul worked with Naseeruddin in Parzania, while Anupam featured in his Sanjay Dutt-starrer Lamhaa.

In an interview, Naseeruddin had called Anupam “ a clown and sycophant“, while Anupam responded with a video where he called Naseeruddin a brilliant actor but added that he spent his entire life in frustration, despite great success. Anupam even seemed to suggest that Naseeruddin was taking drugs.

“naseeruddinshah is One of the best actors India has ever produced. Period. He has done more for this country in his field than most Indians have done in theirs. That’s not debatable. His opinions and observations may be- but not his character, his integrity !” Rahul tweeted about Naseeruddin.

Also read: Sushma Swaraj’s husband defends Anupam Kher, calls Naseeruddin Shah ‘an ungrateful, disillusioned man’

#naseeruddinshah is One of the best actors India has ever produced. Period. He has done more for this country in his field than most Indians have done in theirs. That’s not debatable. His opinions and observations may be- but not his character, his integrity ! — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) January 23, 2020

Kher Saab is an equally versatile actor and what has transpired between the two is unfortunate. I have had the honor and pleasure to have worked with Both these legendary artists and I can safely say that whatever their politics, their art is above it all. — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) January 23, 2020

He also wrote about Anupam, “Kher Saab is an equally versatile actor and what has transpired between the two is unfortunate. I have had the honor and pleasure to have worked with Both these legendary artists and I can safely say that whatever their politics, their art is above it all.”

Naseeruddin had said in a recent interview, “Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He’s a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it.”

जनाब नसीरुदिन शाह साब के लिए मेरा प्यार भरा पैग़ाम!!! वो मुझसे बड़े है। उम्र में भी और तजुर्बे में भी। मै हमेशा से उनकी कला की इज़्ज़त करता आया हूँ और करता रहूँगा। पर कभी कभी कुछ बातों का दो टूक जवाब देना बहुत ज़रूरी होता। ये है मेरा जवाब। 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M4vb8RjGjj — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 22, 2020

Responding to the dig, Anupam tweeted a video where he said, “Janab Naseeruddin Shah Sahab, I watched the interview you gave about me. You said that I am clown, and should not be taken seriously; that I am a sycophant and that all of it is in my blood. Thanks for these compliments, but I don’t take what you said seriously at all. However, I never bad-mouthed you, or said anything rude to you. But now I would like to say that you have spent your entire life, despite all the success, in frustration. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan, and Virat Kohli, then I am sure I am in great company. Also, none of these people took your statements seriously. Because we know that this is not you talking but all the substances you’ve consumed for years. They’ve clouded your judgement of what is right and what is wrong. If saying bad things about me gets you headlines for a couple of days, then this is my gift to you. May God keep you happy, your well wisher, Anupam. And do you know what’s in my blood? Hindustan.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more