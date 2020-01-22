e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Anupam Kher on Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘clown’ comment: ‘The substances you’ve taken have clouded your judgement’

Anupam Kher on Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘clown’ comment: ‘The substances you’ve taken have clouded your judgement’

Anupam Kher has released a video in response to Naseeruddin Shah’s comments against him. He said the actor has been frustrated for years.

bollywood Updated: Jan 22, 2020 20:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anupam Kher has responded to Naseeruddin Shah’s comments.
Anupam Kher has responded to Naseeruddin Shah’s comments.
         

Actor Anupam Kher has released a video in response to actor Naseeruddin Shah’s comments against him. Shah in an interview to The Wire had called Kher a ‘clown’ and a ‘sycophant’, who should not be taken seriously.

“My message of love to Janab Naseeruddin Shah. He’s more experienced and older than me and I have always respected and will always respect his art. But sometimes it’s necessary to address some issues head on. This is my answer,” he wrote in a tweet accompanying his video.

 

“Janab Naseeruddin Shah Sahab, I watched the interview you gave about me. You said that I am clown, and should not be taken seriously; that I am a sycophant and that all of it is in my blood. Thanks for these compliments, but I don’t take what you said seriously at all. However, I never bad-mouthed you, or said anything rude to you. But now I would like to say that you have spent your entire life, despite all the success, in frustration. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan, and Virat Kohli, then I am sure I am in great company. Also, none of these people took your statements seriously. Because we know that this is not you talking but all the substances you’ve consumed for years. They’ve clouded your judgement of what is right and what is wrong. If saying bad things about me gets you headlines for a couple of days, then this is my gift to you. May God keep you happy, your well wisher, Anupam. And do you know what’s in my blood? Hindustan,” Anupam says in the video.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor channels his inner Joker in latest pic, Parineeti Chopra says ‘you behave like one too’

The actor have previously worked together in A Wednesday. In his interview, Shah had said: “Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He’s a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
To Amit Shah’s debate challenge, Akhilesh Yadav says will be there. Then a twist
To Amit Shah’s debate challenge, Akhilesh Yadav says will be there. Then a twist
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
Fact Check: Does this video show RSS burn copy of the Indian Constitution?
Fact Check: Does this video show RSS burn copy of the Indian Constitution?
Coronavirus: Death toll rises; India screens China travellers at 7 airports
Coronavirus: Death toll rises; India screens China travellers at 7 airports
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news