Anupam Kher on Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘clown’ comment: ‘The substances you’ve taken have clouded your judgement’

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 20:11 IST

Actor Anupam Kher has released a video in response to actor Naseeruddin Shah’s comments against him. Shah in an interview to The Wire had called Kher a ‘clown’ and a ‘sycophant’, who should not be taken seriously.

“My message of love to Janab Naseeruddin Shah. He’s more experienced and older than me and I have always respected and will always respect his art. But sometimes it’s necessary to address some issues head on. This is my answer,” he wrote in a tweet accompanying his video.

जनाब नसीरुदिन शाह साब के लिए मेरा प्यार भरा पैग़ाम!!! वो मुझसे बड़े है। उम्र में भी और तजुर्बे में भी। मै हमेशा से उनकी कला की इज़्ज़त करता आया हूँ और करता रहूँगा। पर कभी कभी कुछ बातों का दो टूक जवाब देना बहुत ज़रूरी होता। ये है मेरा जवाब। 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M4vb8RjGjj — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 22, 2020

“Janab Naseeruddin Shah Sahab, I watched the interview you gave about me. You said that I am clown, and should not be taken seriously; that I am a sycophant and that all of it is in my blood. Thanks for these compliments, but I don’t take what you said seriously at all. However, I never bad-mouthed you, or said anything rude to you. But now I would like to say that you have spent your entire life, despite all the success, in frustration. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan, and Virat Kohli, then I am sure I am in great company. Also, none of these people took your statements seriously. Because we know that this is not you talking but all the substances you’ve consumed for years. They’ve clouded your judgement of what is right and what is wrong. If saying bad things about me gets you headlines for a couple of days, then this is my gift to you. May God keep you happy, your well wisher, Anupam. And do you know what’s in my blood? Hindustan,” Anupam says in the video.

The actor have previously worked together in A Wednesday. In his interview, Shah had said: “Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He’s a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it.”

