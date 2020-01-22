Arjun Kapoor channels his inner Joker in latest pic, Parineeti Chopra says ‘you behave like one too’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 16:34 IST

Actor Arjun Kapoor’s last film Panipat withered away with much fanfare, but that doesn’t mean Arjun doesn’t have appetite for more. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to post a picture of himself as Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

Sharing it, he wrote: “Mera naam JOKER.” The post showed his close shot of his face, using the Joker filter. The post garnered funny response with actor Parineeti Chopra saying, “Harkatein bhi (actions as well).” However, Ayushmann Khurrana full of praise and adding ‘clapping hands’ emojis, while Katrina Kaif said ‘awesome’.

In Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, Arjun played Sadashivrao Bhau, a commander of the Maratha army who took on the invading Afghan army, led by Ahmed Shah Abdali. Called the Third Battle of Panipat, it took place in 1761. The Marathas were defeated and their power declined thereafter. The Hindustan Times review said that the film’s length was its undoing. It said, “The biggest problem with the film is its length. While Gowarikar may feel he needs 173 minutes to justify his magnum opus war drama, the film lacks pace, especially the first half that’s a yawn-fest with the story taking its sweet time to build up. The love angle between Sadashivrao Bhau and Parvati Bai (Kriti Sanon) was a bit too much to focus on especially in a film that is primarily showcasing one of the most important battles fought in Indian history. However, as their love story unfolds, their chemistry is quite convincing.”

Arjun will be seen next in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, where he has been paired with Parineeti. Arjun has also been confirmed for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villian 2.

Before the film released, Arjun’s look in the film was relentlessly compared with Ranveer’s look in Bajirao Mastani. Speaking to Hindustan Times, said that he was prepared for it. He said, “I was ready for it, because authenticity breeds comparisons. Bhansali sir is authentic, and so is Ashutosh sir. They would not shy away from showing exactly what may have transpired. If I had not gone bald, just to protect myself from the comparisons with Ranveer, I would be dishonest to the film, era, and hurt more people’s sentiments. I will take the comparisons on my chin, because that means we have got it right. Thus, the overlap visually and in tonality.”

