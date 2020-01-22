e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Asim’s brother slams Sidharth Shukla after fight in the house, says he ‘can only shout and disrespect people’

Bigg Boss 13: Asim’s brother slams Sidharth Shukla after fight in the house, says he ‘can only shout and disrespect people’

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s brother Umar, former contestant Himanshi Khurana and actor Gauahar Khan have extended support to him following yet another ugly fight between Sidharth Shukla and him.

tv Updated: Jan 22, 2020 09:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz indulge in yet another fight.
Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz indulge in yet another fight.(COLORS)
         

Following the ugly fight between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz on Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Asim’s brother took to Twitter to extend support to his brother.

Umar Riaz tweeted, “Aaj #sid abused me and asim together! Thank god #mom nai gayi, els this guy would have abused her also, this guy gt no class. Bada bhai bola use maine and he abused me when i had nothing to do with him. Abusing my father is like the eating snacks for him. Whose the cry baby now ! Haan? Crying in front of bigboss that let me hit him. Boy if u have the b*** s, then hit him, why ask bigboss? Truth is u are a coward who can only shout and disrespect people. Himalaya nai reet(sand) ka pahad hai jo #Asim ne aaj gira diya. ”

 Also read:Shweta Basu Prasad talks about divorce with Rohit Mittal, says ‘We’ve filed for a legal separation and are perfectly cordial’

 

He also retweeted a few posts about the fight. “Sir, I know you want to give him the trophy, but all he does is eat and threaten people” “Didn’t you tell him to calm down” “We did sir” “OK distract attention from him by focusing on others fighting” “But he himself is the thug sir” “He is my thug” “Ok sir, will call editors,” an Asim fan wrote, imagining a conversation between Asim and Bigg Boss.

 

Gauahar was also upset with the fight and wrote, “How sad ! U befriend someone n then bring out what they shared with u to suit u in a fight later! Shame.”

 

Sidharth and Asim in the confession room.
Sidharth and Asim in the confession room. ( COLORS )

On the episode, Sidharth and Asim got into a verbal fight in front of actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan. Hina was visiting as a guest. The fight led to an ugly altercation with both Sidharth and Asim pushing each other and forcing Bigg Boss to intervene and call them in the confession room. Sidharth told Bigg Boss that he could not stand Asim anymore and wanted to quit the show.

 

Praising Asim for supporting Shehnaaz, Himanshi tweeted, “Aj shenaz dil se roi .kabhi moka mila to use baat jaroor karungi the way her father is supporting family family hi hoti hai usko dusro pe bhrosa nahi rakhna chaiye is point pe ake bilkul nahi .I’m happy asim is dr for her Asim k saath hua feeling helpless #IStandByAsim.”

