Bigg Boss 13: Asim’s brother slams Sidharth Shukla after fight in the house, says he ‘can only shout and disrespect people’

tv

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 09:23 IST

Following the ugly fight between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz on Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Asim’s brother took to Twitter to extend support to his brother.

Umar Riaz tweeted, “Aaj #sid abused me and asim together! Thank god #mom nai gayi, els this guy would have abused her also, this guy gt no class. Bada bhai bola use maine and he abused me when i had nothing to do with him. Abusing my father is like the eating snacks for him. Whose the cry baby now ! Haan? Crying in front of bigboss that let me hit him. Boy if u have the b*** s, then hit him, why ask bigboss? Truth is u are a coward who can only shout and disrespect people. Himalaya nai reet(sand) ka pahad hai jo #Asim ne aaj gira diya. ”

Also read:Shweta Basu Prasad talks about divorce with Rohit Mittal, says ‘We’ve filed for a legal separation and are perfectly cordial’

Whose the cry baby now ! Haan? Crying in front of bigboss that let me hit him. Boy if u have the b*** s, then hit him, why ask bigboss? Truth is u are a coward who can only shout and disrespect people. Himalaya nai reet(sand) ka pahad hai jo #Asim ne aaj gira diya. #CryBabySid — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 21, 2020

Aaj #sid abused me and asim together! Thank god #mom nai gayi, els this guy would have abused her also, this guy gt no class. Bada bhai bola use maine and he abused me when i had nothing to do with him. Abusing my father is like the eating snacks for him. #CryBabySid — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 21, 2020

He also retweeted a few posts about the fight. “Sir, I know you want to give him the trophy, but all he does is eat and threaten people” “Didn’t you tell him to calm down” “We did sir” “OK distract attention from him by focusing on others fighting” “But he himself is the thug sir” “He is my thug” “Ok sir, will call editors,” an Asim fan wrote, imagining a conversation between Asim and Bigg Boss.

"Sir, I know you want to give him the trophy, but all he does is eat and threaten people"

"Didn't you tell him to calm down"

"We did sir"

"OK distract attention from him by focusing on others fighting"

"But he himself is the thug sir"

"He is my thug"

"Ok sir, will call editors" — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) January 21, 2020

Gauahar was also upset with the fight and wrote, “How sad ! U befriend someone n then bring out what they shared with u to suit u in a fight later! Shame.”

How sad ! U befriend someone n then bring out what they shared with u to suit u in a fight later! Shame — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 21, 2020

Sidharth and Asim in the confession room. ( COLORS )

On the episode, Sidharth and Asim got into a verbal fight in front of actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan. Hina was visiting as a guest. The fight led to an ugly altercation with both Sidharth and Asim pushing each other and forcing Bigg Boss to intervene and call them in the confession room. Sidharth told Bigg Boss that he could not stand Asim anymore and wanted to quit the show.

Aj shenaz dil se roi .kabhi moka mila to use baat jaroor karungi the way her father is supporting family family hi hoti hai usko dusro pe bhrosa nahi rakhna chaiye is point pe ake bilkul nahi .I’m happy asim is dr for her Asim k saath hua feeling helpless #IStandByAsim — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 21, 2020

Praising Asim for supporting Shehnaaz, Himanshi tweeted, “Aj shenaz dil se roi .kabhi moka mila to use baat jaroor karungi the way her father is supporting family family hi hoti hai usko dusro pe bhrosa nahi rakhna chaiye is point pe ake bilkul nahi .I’m happy asim is dr for her Asim k saath hua feeling helpless #IStandByAsim.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more