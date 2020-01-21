Shweta Basu Prasad talks about divorce with Rohit Mittal: ‘We’ve filed for a legal separation, are perfectly cordial’

bollywood

Makdee actor Shweta Basu Prasad and her filmmaker husband Rohit Mittal, who got married in 2018, have filed for divorce after announcing separation in December, according to a report in Spotboye. She has now spoken at length about her relationship with Rohit.

Confirming that they have indeed filed for divorce, she said, “Yes, we have filed for a legal separation.” Shweta revealed that they chose to be friends rather than husband and wife. She was quoted as saying, “Rohit and I are perfectly cordial and friendly. As I had mentioned in my post it was a mutual decision. He has always been very supportive of my acting career and I am his fan, he is a wonderful filmmaker and I hope we work together some day. We had 5 years of a very loving, healthy and loyal relationship, we just decided to end the marriage and remain friends, that’s it.”

Shweta said she is ‘not looking for love’ now. She said, “Of course I am not closed to the idea of falling in love again but right now my only focus is my career and my work. Love happens organically great, if it doesn’t happen then no problem. Not looking for it.”

Announcing the separation on Instagram, Shweta had written: “Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision few months ago in each other’s best interest, as individuals. Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn’t mean the book is bad, or one can’t read, some things are just best left unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader.”

Shweta has two projects, one with Sudhir Mishra and another one called Shukranu.

