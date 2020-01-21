Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla says he is ‘done’ with Asim Riaz and wants to quit, fight divides Twitter

tv

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 11:22 IST

The fight between Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla has intensified as the two were again at loggerheads during the horse race task to chose the second member of the Elite Club, of which Asim was a referee. He is already a member of the coveted club, which allows a contestant to acquire immunity from the nominations at any point of time.

The two fought over Asim’s refusal to acknowledge that Vishal Aditya Singh got off the horse during the task, which could have let to his dismissal from the game. While Sidharth repeatedly told Asim that Vishal actually got down from the horse, Asim made it clear that he did not see this. The two got into an ugly war of words with Sidharth asking Asim to meet him outside the house and the latter threatening Sidharth that he will gauge his eyes out and indulged in name calling.

The viewers were divided in their allegiance. While some accused Asim of misusing his position and fighting with Sidharth for footage, others criticised Sidharth for being too aggressive. A fan asked the channel on Twitter, “Asim_ should be punished for this dhakka and provocations to Sid once again. Evict Asim or punish him hard so this can never be repeated again.” Another took his side and wrote, “Before he could make decision about Vishal, that sid starts to argue with Asim. So, what the hell Asim suppose to do ? Be like the rest of housemates just take Sid bully? Hell no, he give it back like it supposed to.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz threatens Sidharth Shukla, says ‘I will gouge your eyes out’, calls him a mosquito. Watch

There were also many who criticised Asim for fighting with Sidharth. A viewer criticised him, saying, “That’s the only game asim knows. . poke #SidharthShukla.” “Another wrote, “Sahi pakde hain aap!! Assim ko bola gaya dikhta nahi toh ab usko laraye jhagra kar k aur Sidharth ko poke kar k he footage leni hai! Loser. (You have got it right. Asim was told you aren’t seen much, so now he wants to get footage by poking and fighting with Sidharth).”

Others called Sidharth violent and slammed him for bringing in Asim’s father’s name during the fight. A viewer wrote on Twitter, “Sidharth Shukla is a disgrace on upbringing word, We know his mother would hv given him so good ‘Sanskar’ but jab banda ho hi shetan toh kia kren .Constantly abusing Asim Riaz’s father & pushing him first to provoke him. How can you abuse a parent dude. Shame.” Another wrote, “Sid Is Meantal, Animal, Bad Person,Creat Voilence, Harass Pepole, Disrespect Asim Family, Anuses Girls. How Can Be He R8. Throw Him Out And Admit A Mental Hospital.” One more Asim fan commented, “Lol vo to dikhra h kon kisse footage lera h. Paras, Mahria, Shefali, Arti saare bhidre h bina mtlb Asim se. Asim akela kaafi h inke lie #HeroicAsim.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more