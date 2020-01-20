Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz threatens Sidharth Shukla, says ‘I will gouge your eyes out’, calls him a mosquito. Watch

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla have a very volatile relationship in the house. The friends- turned-foes will be seen getting aggressive during a task which leads to a massive war of words between the two.

The makers have shared a new promo of the upcoming episode, which shows the contestants participating in a horse race in order to win a membership to the elite club. Asim, who was declared the first winner of the elite club membership after he beat Shehnaaz Gill in a recent task, has been appointed as the convener of the new task. As per the rules of the game, a participant cannot leave a horse alone at any point of time.

When Vishal Aditya Singh got up from his horse for a moment to change his position, Asim refused to acknowledge the incident. This infuriated Sidharth, who confronted him for not witnessing Vishal’s act and disqualifying him. Sidharth warned him not to meet him after the show, which made Asim lose his cool. The latter said that he will gouge his eyes out and isn’t afraid of him. He also called Sidharth a mosquito. Asim even went on to push Sidharth with his chest.

The viewers remained divided on Twitter. A fan of Asim’s said, “Why is Sidharth Shukla continuously provoking Asim and threatening him to meet outside? Is he a gunda? This guy is very dangerous for everyone.” Another said, “Asim Riaz has done right to answer this bully. Shukla always threatened him and provokes him . Shukla is just an hate monger. Khud cheating krta h hr tasks me .Sid Shukla can’t accept defeat.” A viewer claimed the promo was misleading and Asim may not have seen Vishal changing his position. “As expected the promo is extremely MISLEADING. Iska sanchalan is correct and Shukla is instigating Asim clearly. The precap portrayed him Negative as usual. #Shukla is acting INSECURE once again. Position change karna does not mean uttarna,” the viewer asserted.

Many of Asim’s fans hailed him, saying, “Aaj Asim ne himalya hila diya .. Proud of my boy.” Another wrote, “Asim Riaz is giving Shukla a taste of his own medicine ! GO BOY teach this bully Shukla a lesson !”

However, many also trolled Asim by sharing pictures of his angry avatar on Twitter. A viewer criticised him, saying, “How did they find this mad dog man. Look how he is barking. It is clearly visible this cry baby saw Vishal changing horse side still he cheated...CHEATER, PROVOKER only game is Fight with Sid and cry after that.” Another commented, “Asim has an attitude problem, ushe fight k alawa kuch nhi aata. Sid came and said asim started fighting like mad person. Bigg boss should punish him #ChartbusterSid.”

