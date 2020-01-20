Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra is proud of being with Mahira Sharma, fans remind him how he insulted girlfriend

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma is often accused of surviving on the show only due to her bond with Paras Chhabra. The actor was again on the radar in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday when many of her current and former co-contestants ridiculed her about it.

During the contestants’ interaction with Salman Khan, Paras had said in Mahira’s defence that despite being nominated every week, she has always survived on the show not because of him but because of the viewers who save her from eviction every time.

Salman asked why Mahira couldn’t say this in her defence. This led to a major altercation among the contestants as Mahira went on to say that Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh had started calling her weak.

Paras had also said that he feels proud because he is constantly with Mahira from the start of this season. The two seem to have a fan following of their own and continue to support each other in the house.

Showing his support for them, a fan wrote, “#ParasChabbra & #MahiraSharma are the only couple that maintained some sort of decency in the house. Others are full of deceit, vulgarity & abuse.” Another said, “Yes, One Friendship which has Survived in BigBoss House For almost 4 months. BigBoss House Ke Aabra Ka Dabra Aur Masla Ki Dosti!!” One more hailed them for their loyalty towards each other and said, “We are also proud of how Mahira and Paras are loyal to each other and take a stand for each other.”

However, there are many who disagree with Paras. A viewer registered his objection to them, saying, “Mahira is nothing without Paras & Sid’s team support. She not have her own game. She is the weakest contestant.” Talking about how Paras had insulted his real-life girlfriend Akanksha Puri on the show, a viewer commented, “Look who is talking? Jo apni gf ko national TV mai respect nhi kar raha woh aaya kisi aur ka side lene. Losers (One who is not able to respect his own girlfriend is taking someone else’s side).”

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were seen promoting their film Love Aaj Kal on Sunday’s episode. On being asked a Love Aaj Kal scenario in the house, they named Paras and Mahira and even went on to mimic them. Evicted Bigg Boss contestants Abu Malik and Siddharth Dey had also made an appearance in the last episode and had made fun of Mahira, alleging she is surviving on the show only because of Paras.

