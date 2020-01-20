Tanhaji box office day 10: Ajay Devgn’s film collects Rs 166 cr, to become his second Rs 200 cr film soon

bollywood

Jan 20, 2020

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, which happens to be Ajay Devgn’s 100th film of his career continues to grow at the box office and crossed the Rs 150 crore mark on Monday. With such a response, the film is expected to become Ajay’s second film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark.

According to a report on Box Office India, the film showed a 35% growth from Saturday with a whopping collection of Rs 21 crore. The report states the collections in Maharashtra and Gujarat were extraordinary on Sunday. This takes its total to Rs 166 crore. The film had collected Rs 16.36 crore on Saturday.

Sharing the day-wise collections of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter on Sunday, “Tanhaji is a one-horse race... Biz jumps again... Day 9 higher than Day 1 [Rs 15.10 cr]... Trending better than #GoodNewwz in *Weekend 2*... Will cross Rs 150 cr today [Day 10], Rs 175 cr on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr. Total: Rs 145.33 cr. #India biz.”

#Tanhaji is a one-horse race... Biz jumps again... Day 9 higher than Day 1 [₹ 15.10 cr]... Trending better than #GoodNewwz in *Weekend 2*... Will cross ₹ 150 cr today [Day 10], ₹ 175 cr on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr. Total: ₹ 145.33 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2020

The film will become Ajay’s second film to enter the Rs 200 crore club after Rohit Shetty’s 2017 comedy film Golmaal Again which had collected Rs 205 crore at the domestic box office. It is his fifth consecutive film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark after De De Pyaar De (2019) and Total Dhamaal (2019) and Raid (2018) and Golmaal Again (2017).

The release of Tanhaji had coincided with the release of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, in which she plays an acid attack survivor. The film registered a lukewarm response at the box office. As on Friday, the film made a total of Rs 26.5 crore at the box office.

Deepika’s visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University is assumed to have affected the performance of the film at the ticket counters. However, film exhibitor Akshay Rathi had said that the social media is not the reflection of the ground level reality. “All the hype around it is on the social media. There are so many CAA and NRC supporters who have made the appeal to watch the film. If social media was a reflection of the reality, the numbers would have been something else. Any Rohit Shetty movie is slammed by the critics, but look at the numbers they do!” he said.

