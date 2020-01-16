Tanhaji vs Chhapaak box office day 6: Ajay Devgn film earns a massive Rs 106.96 cr, Deepika Padukone movie steady at Rs 26.17 cr

bollywood

Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior, the latest period drama starring Ajay Devgn, continued to rule the ticket windows and saw a major jump in collections on Wednesday to earn an estimated Rs 15.5-16 crore on day 6 of its release. The Ajay Devgn starrer now stands at a total of around Rs 106.96 crore.

A Box Office India report claimed credited the rise in collections to celebrations of Makar Sankrati in North India “especially Gujarat / Saurashtra which seems to have had another 2 crore nett day on Wednesday”. The report added that Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior is “extraordinary in Mumbai circuit and will clock up a 50 crore nett plus number in the circuit in week one and the way it is going, the film could even do 100 crore nett in the circuit.”

Tanhaji is Ajay Devgn’s fifth consecutive film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. It is also Saif Ali Khan’s first film to enter the club after his 2013 film Race 2.

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, meanwhile, remained stable at Rs 2-2.25 crore on the sixth day, making a total of Rs 26.17 crore. The report also said Chhapaak “is not even gaining much at the bigger multiplexes. It was flat on Lohri in places like Delhi and Chandigarh and both these centres are dominated by high end multiplexes.”

Asked if the controversy around Deepika’s visit to JNU hampered Chhapaak’s box office run, film trade analyst Girish Johar had told Hindustan Times, “No, I don’t think so. The film performs on the basis of what it is.”

Film exhibitor Akshay Rathi had also said recovering the budget of the film will not be a problem. He said, “They have many other avenues of satellite, music, OTT platforms to recover money from. There won’t be a scenario where Fox Star Studios and Deepika invest in a film where they can lose the money. Fox Star’s own satellite network Star and the OTT network Hotstar are extremely strong in getting terrific revenues. When you have Deepika in the film, you do expect higher numbers but this is not a commercial entertainer, its an issue-based film. These films are not expected to have a massive opening but are expected to have a good run over a period of time.”

While Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior is directed by debutant Om Raut and features Saif Ali Khan and Kajol alongside Ajay, Chhapaak has been helmed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vikrant Massey opposite Deepika.

