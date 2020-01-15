e-paper
Tanhaji vs Chhapaak box office day 5: Ajay Devgn film heads towards Rs 100 cr club, Deepika Padukone’s movie collects Rs 23 cr

Tanhaji vs Chhapaak box office day 5: Ajay Devgn’s film collected around Rs 16 crore on Tuesday, showing a further rise. Chhapaak continues to struggle with day 5 collection of around Rs 2.25 crore.

Jan 15, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Tanhaji vs Chhapaak box office: Ajay Devgn’s film will soon enter the Rs 100 crore club, Deepika Padukone starrer stands at around Rs 23 crore.
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn in title role, continues to grow even during the week. The film, which released alongside Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, is now nearing the Rs 100 crore mark.

According to a report on Box Office India, Tanhaji showed a growth of around 20% on Tuesday owing to Makar Sankranti partial holiday and collected around Rs 16 crore nett. This takes the five-day total of the film to Rs 91.68 crore. This is higher than the five-day collections of Ajay’s last film, De De Pyaar De which had collected Rs 61 crore in its first week.

Tanhaji is based on the heroic saga of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s commander Tanhaji Malusare. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Udaybhan Rathod while Kajol plays Ajay’s onscreen wife, Savitribai, in the film. It was made tax free in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Ajay thanked UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and wrote, “Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film. @myogiadityanath #TanhajiUnitesIndia.”

 

Meanwhile, Chhapaak on Tuesday collected around Rs 2.25 crore. The film now stands at a total collection of Rs 23.62 crore. Deepika plays an acid-attack survivor named Malti in the film which has Vikrant Massey as the male lead. The film was made tax-free in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Deepika’s visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University is being considered the reason for the film’s underperformance. However, trade analysts believe otherwise. On being asked if the controversy hampered Chhapaak’s box office run, film trade analyst Girish Johar had told Hindustan Times, “No, I don’t think so. The film performs on the basis of what it is.”

Film exhibitor Akshay Rathi had also said recovering the budget of the film will not be a problem. He said, “They have many other avenues of satellite, music, OTT platforms to recover money from. There won’t be a scenario where Fox Star Studios and Deepika invest in a film where they can lose the money. Fox Star’s own satellite network Star and the OTT network Hotstar are extremely strong in getting terrific revenues. When you have Deepika in the film, you do expect higher numbers but this is not a commercial entertainer, its an issue-based film. These films are not expected to have a massive opening but are expected to have a good run over a period of time.”

