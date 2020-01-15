e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay Devgn’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club, ends Saif Ali Khan’s dry spell

Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay Devgn’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club, ends Saif Ali Khan’s dry spell

Tanhaji is Ajay Devgn’s fifth consecutive film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. It is also Saif Ali Khan’s first film to enter the club after his 2013 film Race 2.

bollywood Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Tanhaji has crossed Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office.
         

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the 100th film of Ajay Devgn’s career, has made a century at the box office. The film has also become 2020’s first Bollywood film to collect Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news on Twitter as the film barged into the Rs 100 crore club. Sharing the box office update, Taran wrote on Twitter, ”Tanhaji - AjayDevgn’s 100th film - hits Rs 100 cr today [Day 6]... Chasing a big total today.”

 

This is his fifth consecutive film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark after De De Pyaar De (2019) and Total Dhamaal (2019) and Raid (2018) and Golmaal Again (2017). While it managed to cross the mark faster than his last two films, Golmaal Again remains his fastest film to achieve the feet. It had collected Rs 100 crore on day four and went on to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

Tanhaji is also the first Rs 100 crore film for Saif Ali Khan after his 2013 film Race 2. He plays the role of the antagonist Udaybhan in the film. Kajol, who delivered a Rs 100 crore film Dilwale in 2015, returns to play Ajay’s onscreen wife in the film.

Earlier, Taran had shared the day-wise collections of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “Tanhaji is unshakable... Solid trending on weekdays... Day 5 is higher than Day 1 and 4... Eclipses biz of *all* #Hindi films... Will cross Rs 100 cr today [Wed; 15 Jan]... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr. Total: Rs 90.96 cr. #India biz.”

 

Tanhaji released on around 3,880 screens in India in Hindi and Marathi version and on 660 screens in the overseas market. It released alongside Deepika Padukone’ Chhapaak last Friday.

Reacting to the Rs 15 crore opening of the film, film exhibitor Akshay Rathi had told Hindustan Times, “The title of the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior completely gives away what my hypothesis is. Despite his heroics and his contribution in what the map of India is right now, he is hardly known outside the borders of Maharashtra. Despite that the film has done terrific numbers all over the country. It has definitely exceeded my expectations.”

