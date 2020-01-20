e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Karan Johar says Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is the ‘biggest slap’ in his face

Karan Johar says Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is the ‘biggest slap’ in his face

Karan Johar said that when he was directing Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, he thought he was making one of the greatest films ever, but the film is his “biggest reality check”.

bollywood Updated: Jan 20, 2020 08:17 IST
At the time he was making Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Karan Johar thought he was making one of the greatest Hindi films ever.
Filmmaker Karan Johar says his 2001 movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) is the biggest slap in his face and his biggest reality check. “I thought that I’m making the biggest film in Hindi cinema since Mughal-e-Azam until Aamir Khan’s Lagaan and Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai,” he said.

Karan’s main aim was to have a great star cast. “I made the same film as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, that’s what K3G was,” said the director, adding: “I took the storyline of Kabhi Kabhie and the family values of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and made this mush of a film.”

“K3G is the single biggest slap in my face and my biggest reality check,” he said.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a family drama. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in leading roles, with Rani Mukerji appearing in an extended special appearance. It tells the story of an Indian family, which faces troubles and misunderstandings over their adopted son’s marriage to a girl belonging to a lower socio-economic group than them.

Karan opened up about the film on Audible Suno’s show Picture Ke Peeche. The director said that he was shocked when the film did badly in terms of reviews and awards.

Talking about Kareena’s famous character of Poo, Karan said: “Poo, OMG! You should go and check online. There are lines, memes and games on Poo, but at the time only Bebo and I loved her character.” He added, “I am Poo, that’s who I am, I wrote all the lines, picked the clothes, everything.”

