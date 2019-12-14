e-paper
Karan Johar celebrates 18 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, says ‘Blessed to have this story to look back to’

Filmmaker Karan Johar went down the memory lane, recalling one of his earliest films, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, as the film completed 18 years.

bollywood Updated: Dec 14, 2019 12:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released in 2001.
Karan Johar went back in time to celebrate 18 years of one of his earliest film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. On Saturday, taking to Twitter, Karan posted a video and a picture of the film with a touching note on ‘loving your parents’.

He wrote: “Blessed to have this story to look back to & still feel the love. It’s always about loving your parents...and the solid & spectacular actors and team you get to work with! #18YearsOfK3G @SrBachchan #JayaBachchan @iamsrk @itsKajolD @iHrithik #KareenaKapoorKhan @DharmaMovies.” 

 

Starring a galaxy of big and talented Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor, the film was a tear jerker family drama with a tagline, ‘It’s all about loving your parents”. The film, which went to become a big hit, was also mocked for heavy melodrama.

In the video, Amitabh can be seen saying in Hindi “aisa kyun hota hai ki ek baap apne bete se keh nahin pataa ki woh usse kitna pyar karta hai (Why is it that a father can never tell his son how much he loves him)” while Jaya says “aur maa? Maa kehti rehti hai, kehti rehti hai... beta sune, yaa na sune (And a mother keeps saying whether the son listens to her or not)” as vignettes from the film play out on the screen. Suraj Hua Maddham, featuring one of the most romantic onscreen couples from Bollywood, Shah Rukh and Kajol, also plays in the video. Kareena’s character Poo is also remembered.

Karan has, over the years, evolved to becoming one of the most powerful and popular film personalities in Bollywood. As a director, producer and later presenter, his clout in Bollywood is among the strongest. His Dharma Productions has been behind some of the biggest hits for the last couple of years including Dostana (2008), Wake Up Sid (2009), My Name Is Khan (2010), Agneepath (2012), Student of the Year (2012), The Lunchbox (2013), Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Kapoor & Sons (2016), Raazi (2018), Dhadak (2018), Simmba (2018), Kesari (2019) to name a few. In the pipeline are Good Newwz, Gunjan Saxena biopic, Sooryavanshi and Brahmastra among others.

