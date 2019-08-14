‘Dil Chahta Hai 2 will be fun when Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and I are 50 plus’: Akshaye Khanna

bollywood

Actor Akshaye Khanna has said a sequel to the much-loved Dil Chahta Hai will be fun when all of its lead stars—Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and him—are fifty plus. Regarded as one of the benchmark films on friendships, Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai recently completed 18 years.

When asked, what does he think the characters would be doing today, Akshaye told reporters, “I always told Farhan that wait till all of us are fifty plus and then make Dil Chahta Hai 2. Then it will be fun, it is no fun if you make it after 10-15 years. So now Aamir is 50 plus, Saif will be there soon and I’ll take a little more time and then we’ll see!” Akshaye, 44, was speaking at the trailer launch of his latest film, Section 375.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, the courtroom drama revolves around a rape case and features the actor playing a lawyer who is defending the accused. “I did the film because I was totally impressed and inspired by Ajay’s writing. I had not come across this kind of writing in the longest time. It is so mature and in-depth. When you watch the film, I am sure you will recognise that the director has made this film with a lot of maturity.”

The film, also featuring Richa Chadha and Meera Chopra, is scheduled to release on September 13.

