Madhurima Tuli after Bigg Boss 13 eviction: ‘I should have hit Vishal with my hands, not frying pan’

tv

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 13:21 IST

If there is one thing that Bigg Boss 13 has added to the museum of peculiarities that is the show’s journey over the last 13 years, then it is violence. Even as contestants threw everything from bodily fluids to massive tantrums in past seasons, it was physical violence that was considered unacceptable.

With Bigg Boss 13 it has changed as contestants attacking each other has become the new normal. However, at least one contestant had to pay for it when Madhurima Tuli was evicted from Salman Khan’s show for attacking ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh.

In interviews post her exit, Madhurima accepted she was out of line as she fought with Vishal but she really regretted just one thing. “At that moment, I did not know what to do. I had this much sense that I shouldn’t hit him on head or hand because that could get injured so I hit him in bum thinking it wouldn’t hurt so much. I did not think through then that it could backfire at me. The way I hit him, yes, I shouldn’t have used frying pan, I should have used my hand or kick him once. That would have been much better,” she told Pinkvilla

Earlier this week, Madhurima attacked Vishal with a frying pan, breaking it in the process. She did so when Vishal provoked her by throwing water on her face. After the fight, Bigg Boss locked both of them inside a jail set-up, asking them to wait for the decision that will be announced over the weekend.

“Honestly, I would just change one thing. When I hit Vishal with slippers and he went inside the confession room and asked Bigg Boss to throw me out or apologise. Despite that I forgave him and went back to reconnect. I shouldn’t have done that. I should have played my game and not concentrated on the relationship part. He just did not want to see my in the house, that shows how much he hated me,” Madhurima said.