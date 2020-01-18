Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan lashes out at Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli for getting violent, asks them to leave

tv

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan is not someone to tolerate violence and lashed out at Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli for their display of aggression. Madhurima attacked Vishal with a frying pan after he threw water on her for constantly taunting him and calling him “behenji”.

In a promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman expresses shock at Madhurima’s violent outburst. However, Vishal is not spared either, as the host tells him, “Dekho, taali humesha do haath se bajti hai. (See, you can never clap with just one hand.)”

Salman reminds Vishal of their earlier conversation, where he had asked him to take care of Madhurima and respect her. “Yeh izzat? (Is this respect?)” Salman asks as the visuals cut to footage of Vishal throwing water on Madhurima’s face.

When Vishal starts to explain, Salman cuts him off and says, “Kya explanation de rahe ho iss baat ke upar? Ki jabran mein maara hai? (What explanation are you giving on this? That she hit you unprovoked?)” Salman then tells Vishal and Madhurima to leave the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Weekend ka vaar promo pic.twitter.com/GYrVT6TytT — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) January 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Madhurima’s mother Vijaya Pant Tuli also condemned her daughter’s violent behaviour and said in an interview, “I am totally against violence, I condemn it. I won’t support what my daughter did, but I also feel that Vishal poked her continuously and she lost her cool. She could have hit herself, why did she hit Vishal? It is totally wrong. I am not supporting her in this. I love Vishal and Madhurima both. They are equally close to me. I have always supported Vishal and this time I am also with him.”

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan had also slammed Madhurima for hitting Vishal and said that she deserves to be out of the show. However, she defended Vishal by citing that contestants throw water at each other all the time during tasks.

