Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan slams Madhurima Tuli for assaulting Vishal Aditya Singh, says she ‘deserves to be out’

tv

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 21:51 IST

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has slammed Madhurima Tuli for attacking Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan and said that she does not deserve to be in Bigg Boss 13. While Bigg Boss has asked Vishal and Madhurima to remain in a jail inside the house for now, the final punishment will be revealed by host Salman Khan on this Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Gauahar tweeted, “Violence , hinsa , is never a neechee mamla! That’s the reason for domestic abuse ! Happens behind closed doors ! #Madhurima is a violent person , if the man had done the same thing , would it still be a neechee mamla?? Deserves to be out !”

Violence , hinsa , is never a neechee mamla! That’s the reason for domestic abuse ! Happens behind closed doors ! #Madhurima is a violent person , if the man had done the same thing , would it still be a neechee mamla?? Deserves to be out ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 16, 2020

Madhurima hit Vishal with the frying pan after he threw water at her. However, Gauahar defended him by citing that contestants throw water at each other all the time during tasks.

“If throwing water is violence then every person in tasks should be given punishment! If both kept it to throwing water n got punishment that would be ok ! But smashing someone’s behind with a metal pan n getting the same punishment as throwing water , is not done #madhurima,” she wrote.

If throwing water is violence then every person in tasks should be given punishment! If both kept it to throwing water n got punishment that would be ok ! But smashing someone’s behind with a metal pan n getting the same punishment as throwing water , is not done #madhurima 👎🏻 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 16, 2020

Meanwhile, former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan also condemned Madhurima’s violent outburst and the increasing physical fights on Bigg Boss 13. He told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Dhakka-mukki se chalu hua, uske baad maarne pe aa gaye. Madhurima ne bohot aggressively maara hai. (It started with pushing and shoving and now, the contestants are coming to blows. Madhurima hit Vishal very aggressively.) Now, when the next Bigg Boss will come, what is the limit?”

Reports are doing the rounds that Salman will not tolerate such violent behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house and will ask Madhurima to leave the show.

Follow @htshowbiz for more