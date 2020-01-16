Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan to throw Madhurima Tuli out after she breaks a frying pan while hitting Vishal Aditya Singh?

tv

Bigg Bos 13 saw another ugly fight between contestants and former couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli on Wednesday but it seems makers are finally mulling action against the duo. Speculations are rife that host Salman Khan may kick Madhurima out of the show this weekend.

After the fight, Bigg Boss locked both of them inside a jail set-up, asking them to wait for the decision that will be announced over the weekend. The announcement gave further fuel to the speculations and fan pages of the show claiming that Madhurima may be thrown out of the house for her violence.

Madhurima Tuli attacking Vishal Aditya Singh.

It all began when Rashami Desai asked Vishal to make some tea; Madhurima also said she’d like some. However, Vishal said he would only make tea for Rashami. Madhurima then began teasing Vishal, calling him ‘behenji’. Angry at the name calling, Vishal asked her to stop but she refused to listen. An infuriated Vishal threw water on her and Madhurima retaliated in kind. The water fight continued even as Bigg Boss warned them to stop damaging the mic and cameras. Soon, Madhurima picked a pan and began hitting Vishal on his back. The fight soon turned ugly as she picked another vessel to hit him. However, Rashami and Aarti Singh intervened, preventing them from making it all uglier.

Later, Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala entered the scene, only to realise that the pan Madhurima used was twisted and broken in the process.

Earlier this month, Vishal and Madhruima had a fight where she threw a slipper at him. After the fight, Vishal kept saying that the maximum punishment Bigg Boss could give to her would be nomination as even Sidharth was never taken to task for his violence.

