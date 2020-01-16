Bigg Boss 13 day 108 written update episode 108 January 15: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai lock horns over Vishal-Madhurima fight

tv

Wednesday’s episode on Bigg Boss 13 was full of fights and heated disputes, following random banter between former lovers Vishal and Madhurima.

Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

The day began with Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill engaged in a fun conversation as they role played like two married woman neighbours. They used Sidharth Shukla as a reference for Shehnaaz’s husband. Shehnaaz said Sidharth had divorced Arti, to which she agreed and even joked that it was only one month left for Sidharth Shukla to divorce Shehnaaz.

On the other hand, Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz engaged in yet another fight over rotis for him. Shefali teased him, presenting the rotis with a heart-shaped design on his plate. However, Asim was irked with it the drama and declared she must not make rotis for him from the next day.

Soon, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh began fighting and she called him ‘behenji. Despite several warnings from Bigg Boss as well as host Salman, they began fighting and it soon turned violent. First, Vishal threw water on her and then she hit him with pan and tawa, twisting and breaking the pan in the process.

It all began when Rashami requested Vishal to make some tea and Madhurima also requested for the same but Vishal refused saying he will make tea only for Rashami. Asim asked Madhurima to make tea instead but she retorted saying that Vishal is incapable to do anything alone and always seeks support. Madhurima took the opportunity to tease Vishal, calling him ‘Behenji’. An agitated Vishal asked her to stop but she did not listen. Vishal threw water on her and she retaliated by splashing water. This water fight continued even after Bigg Boss warned them to stop it. Madhurima then began hitting Vishal with a pan. The fight soon turned ugly as she picked another vessel to hit him while Rashami and Aarti intervened and stopped them.

Sidharth, Shehnaaz and Rashami also got involved and began fighting among themselves. During the fight, Vishal said, “Maine tujhe banaya hai. (I made you).” Soon, Shehnaaz and Rashami also had a heated debate over who was the one to be blamed. Later, Sidharth and Rashami also locked horns over the issue, with Rashami empathising with Vishal while Sidharth empathised for Madhruima.

Vishal said he would leave the show rather than taking up the punishment with Madhurima.

Bigg Boss asked Vishal if he would accept the punishment, he did not want to take it but Rashami and Paras insisted that he must not throw away his hard-earned money by breaking his contract for the show. Vishal eventually agreed to accept the punishment.

Both Madhurima and Vishal cried while Shehnaaz laughed after both were jailed for the fight. Later, Vishal told Paras that he was fed of Madhurima playing the woman card.

Later, the captaincy task titled ‘Jaadugarni Ki Pariksha’ was announced in which Shehnaz, Mahira, Shefali, and Aarti were locked in a setup that resembled a haunted forest. At regular intervals, temptations would enter the house and if the contestants left the block, they would have to give up on the captaincy. The other housemates had to stay in the freeze position till the time temptation is in the house. The temptation comes in the form of family members of the contestants and as the first doorbell rings, Aarti’s brother Krushna entered the house. Arti was quick to sacrifice her captaincy and ran to hug Krushna. He was also accompanied by his twin sons.

After praising Arti for her performance on the show, Krushna hugged Rashami and told her that he was upset when he saw her crying, asking her to take care.

