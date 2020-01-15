e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: ‘Didn’t ask Paras Chhabra to corner a girl and kiss her,’ says girlfriend Akanksha

Bigg Boss 13: ‘Didn’t ask Paras Chhabra to corner a girl and kiss her,’ says girlfriend Akanksha

Despite him flirting with Mahira Sharma on Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri has defended him, calling it a part of the game.

tv Updated: Jan 15, 2020 17:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra poses with girlfriend Akanksha Puri.
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra poses with girlfriend Akanksha Puri.
         

Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri has said in past interviews that she had asked the reality show specialist to build on his playboy image and flirt with women in the house. However, his recent closeness with Mahira Sharma has raised quite a few eyebrows and even Akanksha has been affected by the relationship. Reacting to the developments, she has said she may have asked him to play on his Casanova image but as a girlfriend, she never asked him to corner a girl and kiss her or hold her hand.

“I had asked him to flirt around and show his playboy side but did not tell him to corner a girl and kiss her and hold her hand in abandonment. I don’t know what is he doing, Obviously, as a girlfriend, I wouldn’t say that. I don’t support him for disrespecting our relationship or saying what he said to Shefali or other girls,” Akanksha told Pinkvilla in an interview.

Also read: First pics of Kapil Sharma’s daughter out, comedian seen cradling the baby at mother’s birthday

Asked if she would be able to trust him once he is out of the show, she said, “I am not judging him on the basis of the game right now. I completely agree there a few things that were not required. I had told him even before he entered to not make me a part of this game at all. So that his reel stories look real, his game looks real, he made our relationship look bad. That wasn’t required. I told him to play a game, I told him to show his playful side. I never wanted him to make me look bad, that is something I am upset about. He definitely needs to give clarification but that doesn’t mean I am concluding on anything because.I know how important this game is to him.”

She further reacted to the negative portrayal of her relationship on the show. “Mere jaisi strong ladki ke liye bechari image banana, it is quite funny, I think wo kafi stupid dikh raha hai isase (To portray a strong girl like me as helpless, I think that is funny and he looks stupid doing this). But I am not judging because we only get to watch that one hour of an episode. We do not know what conspired before and after what we saw. What happened that made him think that he should show our relationship in a bad light,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Delhi court gives bail to Bhim Army chief, bars him from staying in city
Delhi court gives bail to Bhim Army chief, bars him from staying in city
At UNSC closed door meet tonight, China pushes for consultations on Kashmir
At UNSC closed door meet tonight, China pushes for consultations on Kashmir
‘Those who maligned country’s image...’: Kumar Vishwas’ dig at Kejriwal
‘Those who maligned country’s image...’: Kumar Vishwas’ dig at Kejriwal
Christian girls are targeted by ‘love jihad’, says Kerala church
Christian girls are targeted by ‘love jihad’, says Kerala church
‘I went berserk’: Virat Kohli reveals best moment of his career
‘I went berserk’: Virat Kohli reveals best moment of his career
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Why a $453 billion bond manager is shifting bets from India to China
Why a $453 billion bond manager is shifting bets from India to China
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News