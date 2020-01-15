Bigg Boss 13: ‘Didn’t ask Paras Chhabra to corner a girl and kiss her,’ says girlfriend Akanksha

tv

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 17:48 IST

Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri has said in past interviews that she had asked the reality show specialist to build on his playboy image and flirt with women in the house. However, his recent closeness with Mahira Sharma has raised quite a few eyebrows and even Akanksha has been affected by the relationship. Reacting to the developments, she has said she may have asked him to play on his Casanova image but as a girlfriend, she never asked him to corner a girl and kiss her or hold her hand.

“I had asked him to flirt around and show his playboy side but did not tell him to corner a girl and kiss her and hold her hand in abandonment. I don’t know what is he doing, Obviously, as a girlfriend, I wouldn’t say that. I don’t support him for disrespecting our relationship or saying what he said to Shefali or other girls,” Akanksha told Pinkvilla in an interview.

Asked if she would be able to trust him once he is out of the show, she said, “I am not judging him on the basis of the game right now. I completely agree there a few things that were not required. I had told him even before he entered to not make me a part of this game at all. So that his reel stories look real, his game looks real, he made our relationship look bad. That wasn’t required. I told him to play a game, I told him to show his playful side. I never wanted him to make me look bad, that is something I am upset about. He definitely needs to give clarification but that doesn’t mean I am concluding on anything because.I know how important this game is to him.”

She further reacted to the negative portrayal of her relationship on the show. “Mere jaisi strong ladki ke liye bechari image banana, it is quite funny, I think wo kafi stupid dikh raha hai isase (To portray a strong girl like me as helpless, I think that is funny and he looks stupid doing this). But I am not judging because we only get to watch that one hour of an episode. We do not know what conspired before and after what we saw. What happened that made him think that he should show our relationship in a bad light,” she said.

