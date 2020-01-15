e-paper
Home / TV / First pics of Kapil Sharma’s daughter out, comedian seen cradling the baby at mother’s birthday

First pics of Kapil Sharma’s daughter out, comedian seen cradling the baby at mother’s birthday

Kapil Sharma was seen with his newborn daughter in pictures and videos from his mother’s birthday celebrations.

tv Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kapil Sharma’s daughter was born in December.
Kapil Sharma's daughter was born in December.
         

The first pictures of actor and comedian Kapil Sharma’s newborn baby daughter are out. The photos are being shared on social media by his fan accounts and seem to have been clicked at the birthday celebration of his mother.

In the pictures, Kapil is seen cradling his daughter in his arms, surrounded by friends and family. His mother is sitting next to them, cutting a birthday cake. She first feeds the cake to Kapil and then to his wife Ginni. Check out the pictures and videos here: 

 

 

Kapil on December 10 took to Twitter to announce that he and his wife have become proud parents to a baby girl. “Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all. Jai Mata Di,” he wrote.

The tweet was immediately flooded with love and blessings from all over the film industry, cricketers, politicians and singers. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated him, commenting “Warmest congratulations on the birth of your sweet baby girl.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone loves Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi look, Ranveer Singh calls her ‘Lulu The Gangster’

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa wrote, “Congrats my paji. I’m officially a Chacha now.” Commenting on Kapil’s tweet, Rakulpreet Singh said: “Congratulationssssssss!! god bless the baby girl with all the happiness.”

Adding to the post was his co-actor, Kiku Sharda, who commented “Congratulations brother, so so happy for you , welcome to the little bundle of joy.”

Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018 in Jalandhar in a traditional Punjabi ceremony. Their wedding was preceded by days of ceremonies and pre-marriage rituals, including a sangeet ceremony.

