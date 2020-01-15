Deepika Padukone loves Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi look, Ranveer Singh calls her ‘Lulu The Gangster’

bollywood

Alia Bhatt has unveiled her first look from her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and her parents, friends and colleagues can’t stop raving about it. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who have worked together in three Sanjay Leela Bhansali films, have reacted to her look on Instagram.

Alia posted one of the two posters on Instagram, with the caption, “Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi.” The monochrome poster gives a close look at her face, adorned with a red bindi. She looks powerful with a nose ring and dark-kohled eyes.

Her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh teased her saying, “Here she is indeed Lulu the Gangster. come onnn.” Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar called it “nice” in the comments section.

Alia’s mother, actor Soni Razdan, dropped several heart emojis in reaction to the picture. Alia’s bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “Say Hi to your twin sister @sonirazdan.” Dia Mirza, Jacqueline Fernandez and Shankar Mahadevan all wrote, “wow.”

Her father Mahesh Bhatt shared the two posters on Twitter and wrote, “I admire people who choose to shine even after all the storms they have been through”.

A second poster gave a better look at Alia’s character, and shows her sitting near a table with a pistol placed on it. She looks young but fearless, dressed in a skirt-blouse and a bindi.

Deepika only had “Love” for her in the comments section, while Shraddha Kapoor cheered for her, saying, “Woohoooo! Love it.” Aditi Rao Hydari, who played a prominent role in Bhansali’s last film Padmaavat, also dropped several heart emojis under the post.

Bhansali Productions described her look as “Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions”. The story of the movie revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Helmed by Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi marks the first collaboration between him and Alia. This project will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited. It is set to release in September 11.

