e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone loves Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi look, Ranveer Singh calls her ‘Lulu The Gangster’

Deepika Padukone loves Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi look, Ranveer Singh calls her ‘Lulu The Gangster’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who have featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last three films, are in love with Alia Bhatt’s look from the filmmaker’s upcoming movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

bollywood Updated: Jan 15, 2020 13:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Alia Bhatt will be seen in a brand new avatar in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt will be seen in a brand new avatar in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
         

Alia Bhatt has unveiled her first look from her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and her parents, friends and colleagues can’t stop raving about it. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who have worked together in three Sanjay Leela Bhansali films, have reacted to her look on Instagram.

Alia posted one of the two posters on Instagram, with the caption, “Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi.” The monochrome poster gives a close look at her face, adorned with a red bindi. She looks powerful with a nose ring and dark-kohled eyes.

Hindustantimes

Her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh teased her saying, “Here she is indeed Lulu the Gangster. come onnn.” Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar called it “nice” in the comments section.

Alia’s mother, actor Soni Razdan, dropped several heart emojis in reaction to the picture. Alia’s bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “Say Hi to your twin sister @sonirazdan.” Dia Mirza, Jacqueline Fernandez and Shankar Mahadevan all wrote, “wow.”

Her father Mahesh Bhatt shared the two posters on Twitter and wrote, “I admire people who choose to shine even after all the storms they have been through”.

Hindustantimes

A second poster gave a better look at Alia’s character, and shows her sitting near a table with a pistol placed on it. She looks young but fearless, dressed in a skirt-blouse and a bindi.

Deepika only had “Love” for her in the comments section, while Shraddha Kapoor cheered for her, saying, “Woohoooo! Love it.” Aditi Rao Hydari, who played a prominent role in Bhansali’s last film Padmaavat, also dropped several heart emojis under the post.

Also read: Gangubai Kathiawadi first look: Alia Bhatt will pierce your soul as a gun-wielding brothel owner. Who was Gangubai?

Bhansali Productions described her look as “Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions”. The story of the movie revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Helmed by Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi marks the first collaboration between him and Alia. This project will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited. It is set to release in September 11.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
2012 gang rape convicts will not be hanged on Jan 22 as mercy plea has been filed: Delhi govt
2012 gang rape convicts will not be hanged on Jan 22 as mercy plea has been filed: Delhi govt
Cong-ruled Chhattisgarh moves Supreme Court against NIA Act enacted by Cong-led UPA
Cong-ruled Chhattisgarh moves Supreme Court against NIA Act enacted by Cong-led UPA
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
In Dhingra report on anti-Sikh riots, a judge who acquitted all accused
In Dhingra report on anti-Sikh riots, a judge who acquitted all accused
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
Jawans carry pregnant woman to hospital in snowfall, PM Modi shower praise
Jawans carry pregnant woman to hospital in snowfall, PM Modi shower praise
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news