e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma’s mother calls Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha lovely, asks him not to kiss Mahira

Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma’s mother calls Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha lovely, asks him not to kiss Mahira

Mahira Sharma’s mother Sania Sharma told Paras Chhabra that she does not like him kissing her daughter.

tv Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s cosy moments in Bigg Boss 13 are a hot topic of discussion.
Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s cosy moments in Bigg Boss 13 are a hot topic of discussion.
         

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been making headlines for their closeness on Bigg Boss 13. However, Mahira’s mother Sania Sharma is not at all happy with their public displays of affection and warned Paras to not kiss her daughter.

In a video that is being shared online, Sania is seen entering the Bigg Boss 13 house for family week. While she greets Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai with a lot of love, she scolds Paras for getting intimate with Mahira, despite having a lovely girlfriend like Akanksha Puri.

Sania says in the clip, “Paras, tere ko main maaru? Teri girlfriend bohot pyaari hai, Akanksha. Itni pyaari hai. Mahira toh tumhari dost hai hi. Baaki na, kissy-vissy mat kar, jo mujhe achcha nahi lagta. (Paras, should I hit you? Your girlfriend Akanksha is so lovely. Mahira is your friend, but don’t kiss her, I don’t like it.)”

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Are Shehnaz Gill, Paras Chhabra blurring lines between love and obsession?

Not just the kisses, Sania also does not like it when Paras takes a stand for Mahira when she gets into an argument. “Mahira ki jab bhi koi fight hoti hai, isko jawab dene diya karo. Aap beech mein mat aaya karo (Whenever Mahira gets into a fight, let her speak for herself. Don’t intervene),” she requested Paras, adding that she feels hurt when everyone calls her daughter a “weak” contestant because she is actually very strong.

Sania also advised her daughter Mahira to take a stand for herself, so that the contestants cannot tell her that she is nothing without Paras. “Paras ke chakkar mein jhagde mat karo (Don’t get into any fights on account of Paras),” she adds.

 

While initially, Paras’s girlfriend Akanksha said that she was the one who advised him to cash in on his Casanova image to get ahead in the show, she later admitted that she was not happy with him getting close to Mahira.

After a promo of Paras showering Mahira with kisses was released, a distraught Akanksha said that she was beginning to doubt his love for her. “Now, even I have started doubting that he has been either playing there for three months or playing with me from three years. I gue ss my suggested idea is proving heavy to me. Still, I want to wait for him to come out and talk as he left on a very different note. I don’t want to jump to any conclusion,” she said in an earlier interview.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
At ‘lightning speed’, Delhi asks Centre to reject gang rape convict’s mercy plea
At ‘lightning speed’, Delhi asks Centre to reject gang rape convict’s mercy plea
Cong-ruled Chhattisgarh moves Supreme Court against NIA Act enacted by Cong-led UPA
Cong-ruled Chhattisgarh moves Supreme Court against NIA Act enacted by Cong-led UPA
Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi days after Sena skipped CAA meeting
Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi days after Sena skipped CAA meeting
‘I went berserk’: Virat Kohli reveals best moment of his career
‘I went berserk’: Virat Kohli reveals best moment of his career
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News