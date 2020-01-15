Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma’s mother calls Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha lovely, asks him not to kiss Mahira

tv

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:01 IST

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been making headlines for their closeness on Bigg Boss 13. However, Mahira’s mother Sania Sharma is not at all happy with their public displays of affection and warned Paras to not kiss her daughter.

In a video that is being shared online, Sania is seen entering the Bigg Boss 13 house for family week. While she greets Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai with a lot of love, she scolds Paras for getting intimate with Mahira, despite having a lovely girlfriend like Akanksha Puri.

Sania says in the clip, “Paras, tere ko main maaru? Teri girlfriend bohot pyaari hai, Akanksha. Itni pyaari hai. Mahira toh tumhari dost hai hi. Baaki na, kissy-vissy mat kar, jo mujhe achcha nahi lagta. (Paras, should I hit you? Your girlfriend Akanksha is so lovely. Mahira is your friend, but don’t kiss her, I don’t like it.)”

Not just the kisses, Sania also does not like it when Paras takes a stand for Mahira when she gets into an argument. “Mahira ki jab bhi koi fight hoti hai, isko jawab dene diya karo. Aap beech mein mat aaya karo (Whenever Mahira gets into a fight, let her speak for herself. Don’t intervene),” she requested Paras, adding that she feels hurt when everyone calls her daughter a “weak” contestant because she is actually very strong.

Sania also advised her daughter Mahira to take a stand for herself, so that the contestants cannot tell her that she is nothing without Paras. “Paras ke chakkar mein jhagde mat karo (Don’t get into any fights on account of Paras),” she adds.

While initially, Paras’s girlfriend Akanksha said that she was the one who advised him to cash in on his Casanova image to get ahead in the show, she later admitted that she was not happy with him getting close to Mahira.

After a promo of Paras showering Mahira with kisses was released, a distraught Akanksha said that she was beginning to doubt his love for her. “Now, even I have started doubting that he has been either playing there for three months or playing with me from three years. I gue ss my suggested idea is proving heavy to me. Still, I want to wait for him to come out and talk as he left on a very different note. I don’t want to jump to any conclusion,” she said in an earlier interview.

