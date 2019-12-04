Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra on tattoo of girlfriend Akanksha Puri’s name: ‘I was mindf**ked, I had to’

tv

Paras Chhabra made a shocking revelation about the tattoo of his girlfriend’s name in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13. He said that he was pressurised by his girlfriend Akanksha Puri to get her name inked on his wrist.

In a conversation with Arhaan Khan, he said, “Kyun maine tattoo banwaya, yeh reason nahi pata tujhe? I was mindf**ked toh I had to, ki chal tu shaant ho jaa,” he said, adding that she would constantly ask him to prove his love and commitment towards her. “Usko agar main khush karta hoon aur usko tattoo se khushi milti hai, toh theek hai,” he said.

Arhaan pointed out that it was stupid to get someone’s name permanently inked on the body only out of pressure. Paras replied that he could always modify the tattoo when the need arose.“Kitna bada tattoo hai? Yeh tattoo maine iss tareeke se banwaya hai ki kal ko agar mujhe kuch aur banwana ho toh,” he said.

In February, Akanksha shared a picture of Paras’s tattoo on Instagram and called it the “bestest gift ever”. She wrote, “You made me fall in love with my name and myself all over again!! I usually have a lot to say but this time you left me Speechless @parasvchhabrra,” she wrote.

“I so wish I was there holding your hand when you were going through this pain ..love you baby ..you make me fall in love with you over and over again. #bestestgiftever #love #life #tattoo #tattooed #inked #loveyou #beautiful #wow #special #speechless #nowords #you #me #888 #8 #happinessoverloaded #happyme #beinghappy #beingme #akankshapuri,” she added.

In an earlier episode of Bigg Boss 13, Paras said that he has tried to break up with Akanksha on several occasions, but could not do so because she would break down and he did not want to hurt her. Reacting to the same, she told Pinkvilla, “I knew he is playing his game and will be going to any extent to win his game. I was all prepared about him flirting with girls and selling his playboy image everything, but he saying all that has even surprised me.”

She added that she would not react to anything until he is back from the Bigg Boss house and clears things out with her. “But he is a good player and is one of the strongest contestants in the show. I want to just support him,” she said.

