Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi slams Paras Chhabra, says ‘he’s trying so hard to get close to every girl’

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 12:16 IST

Angry at Paras Chhabra for linking Shefali Jariwala with Asim Riaz, her husband Parag Tyagi plans to confront the Bigg Boss 13 contestant once he is out of the house. He also claimed that Paras is trying to get close to every woman in the house and wondered how his girlfriend Akanksha Puri feels about this.

Showing his support for Shefali, Parag told Spotboye in an interview, “Shefali is my wife and I am very hurt by whatever Paras said. I can say the same for Mahira Sharma and him, but will I? No, I won’t. I am not that type of man to start doubting every second person who gets along with the opposite sex.”

He also spoke about his relationship with Paras, “Imagine we did a show together. We had become friends. He refers to me as a brother in the show. And this is what he does! In fact, he has character assassinated many others on the show. I really pity him, especially when I see the way he’s trying so hard to get close to every girl. Except Mahira nobody is giving him time and attention.”

Parag also claimed that though he doesn’t know much about Paras’ real life girlfriend Akanksha Puri, she seems to repeatedly speak a few lines given to her by Paras. “He can go to any extent. Gandagi phaila raha hai. Even Salman has criticised him. I don’t think he’ll go too far in the game,” he said about Paras.

Shefali is one of the nominated contestants this week. She was one of the five wild card entries on the show. In the latest episode, Arti Singh was seen talking to Asim about his little infatuation towards Himanshi Khurana. However, he turned down her claim and said that his behaviour was only out of concern and friendship. Asim has been lately in news for his repeated altercations with friend-turned-foe Sidharth Shukla.

