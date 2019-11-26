e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi slams Paras Chhabra, says ‘he’s trying so hard to get close to every girl’

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi has said that despite Paras Chhabra linking his wife to Asim Riaz, he will not doubt her.

tv Updated: Nov 26, 2019 12:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz share a close bond in the Bigg Boss 13 house.
Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz share a close bond in the Bigg Boss 13 house.
         

Angry at Paras Chhabra for linking Shefali Jariwala with Asim Riaz, her husband Parag Tyagi plans to confront the Bigg Boss 13 contestant once he is out of the house. He also claimed that Paras is trying to get close to every woman in the house and wondered how his girlfriend Akanksha Puri feels about this.

Showing his support for Shefali, Parag told Spotboye in an interview, “Shefali is my wife and I am very hurt by whatever Paras said. I can say the same for Mahira Sharma and him, but will I? No, I won’t. I am not that type of man to start doubting every second person who gets along with the opposite sex.”

 

He also spoke about his relationship with Paras, “Imagine we did a show together. We had become friends. He refers to me as a brother in the show. And this is what he does! In fact, he has character assassinated many others on the show. I really pity him, especially when I see the way he’s trying so hard to get close to every girl. Except Mahira nobody is giving him time and attention.”

Parag also claimed that though he doesn’t know much about Paras’ real life girlfriend Akanksha Puri, she seems to repeatedly speak a few lines given to her by Paras. “He can go to any extent. Gandagi phaila raha hai. Even Salman has criticised him. I don’t think he’ll go too far in the game,” he said about Paras.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai shoot romatic sequence, fans hail Shehnaaz Gill for uniting them

 

Shefali is one of the nominated contestants this week. She was one of the five wild card entries on the show. In the latest episode, Arti Singh was seen talking to Asim about his little infatuation towards Himanshi Khurana. However, he turned down her claim and said that his behaviour was only out of concern and friendship. Asim has been lately in news for his repeated altercations with friend-turned-foe Sidharth Shukla.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Devendra Fadnavis must face trust vote by tomorrow, orders Supreme Court
Devendra Fadnavis must face trust vote by tomorrow, orders Supreme Court
Maharashtra Live| Ajit Pawar meets Devendra Fadnavis after SC verdict
Maharashtra Live| Ajit Pawar meets Devendra Fadnavis after SC verdict
Possibility of horse trading if floor test delayed, says Supreme Court | 10 points
Possibility of horse trading if floor test delayed, says Supreme Court | 10 points
Indian-American student sexually assaulted, strangulated to death in Chicago
Indian-American student sexually assaulted, strangulated to death in Chicago
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
Yogi Adityanath’s pet dog Kalu is an online sensation
Yogi Adityanath’s pet dog Kalu is an online sensation
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Chirag Paswan: Mandate for BJP-Sena, not BJP-Ajit Pawar | On The Record
Chirag Paswan: Mandate for BJP-Sena, not BJP-Ajit Pawar | On The Record
trending topics
HTLS 2019SabarimalaMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukonePM Modi Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

TV News