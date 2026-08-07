In a sign of worrying artificial intelligence (AI) behaviour, Anthropic and OpenAI’s models have shown a propensity to social engineer their way into getting a result they intend, the UK AI Safety Institute (AISI) has discovered. As part of a routine cyber evaluation, the AISI security team noticed unusual data transfers, which was ultimately identified as AI agents engaging in sustained and potentially harmful activities directed at real people and organisations. Representational. (Official image)

As far as specifics of the concerning behaviour matter, the UK’s AISI notes that 17 of the 19 actions were done by Anthropic’s Mythos 5, while OpenAI’s latest GPT-5.6 Sol was involved in two such actions. The incident happened on July 28, and has been reported this week. Anthropic, in a post on X, attempted to shift the blame to AISI’s test conditions.

“The prompts in the evaluation did not impose any specific restrictions on how the internet should be used. This and the removal of safeguards meant that the models were tested under “deliberately permissive conditions” that are not representative of any of our production models,” the AI company responded, noting there is no evidence the models attempted to escape from a secure environment.

The significant, unexpected behaviours from AI agents include attempted supply chain attacks by injecting malicious code into a real and public open-source project on developer platform GitHub, attempting to contact real people directly and sending messages as well as files to persuade them to run malicious code, attempts to place malicious instructions for other AI systems to execute, and public messages on GitHub offering collaboration and instructions for other agents working on the same challenge.