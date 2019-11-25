e-paper
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai’s shoot romatic sequence, fans hail Shehnaaz Gill for uniting them

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 will show Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai romancing each other.

tv Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai in a still from the Bigg Boss 13 promo.
         

Bigg Boss 13 viewers will be in for a surprise as Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai will be seen getting romantic in the house but only for the camera. A new promo shows the two filming a romantic sequence as Shehnaaz Gill turns director and gives them cues.

In the promo, Bigg Boss plays a romantic song filmed on Sidharth and Rashami some years ago on television. While Sidharth looks excited to watch the song, Rashami is seen blushing and hiding her face with her palm. The duo is then seen shooting a romantic sequence with Saathiya song Aye Udi Udi Udi playing in the background. Shehnaaz is seen recording their romantic performance with a cellphone, which seems to have been given to her as part of the task.

 

Both Sidharth and Rashami are seen wearing white cotton shirts as they shoot in the bedroom area with rose petals arranged in the shape of a heart on the bed. Shehnaaz then asks them to carry on their romance in the living area and then in the swimming pool.

The two have been on loggerheads ever since they entered the house, with their fights making news on numerous occasions. Their fans were thrilled to see them together after a long time. Not only were the viewers surprised to see them acting like a romantic couple, but also praised Shehnaaz for making it all possible.

A fan gave a title to their movie and wrote, “Movie Name: Sidrash. Director: Shehnaz Gill. Producer: Big Boss Release Date:25/11/2019 Time 10:30.” Another wrote, “Inki chemistry se zyada Sana Ki commentary Pe maza aarha hai. wow sana u nailed it #sidnaaz #ShehnazGill.” One more user commented, “Shehnaz jz acts dumb.. She is v sharp.. Her ability to direct scenes making me doubt if she ws real in some events..It seems she is directing her own scenes in d show & performing superbly.” 

Many also shared memes on Twitter in order to share their excitement.

 

Also read: Anushka Sharma welcomes Virat Kohli with a big hug after Test win, Alia Bhatt accompanies an injured Ranbir Kapoor. See pics

A fan praised the makers for coming up with such an idea and wrote, “Hope if it’s a task then they win coz..It’s quite hard to come close and give such effort with someone you are not comfortable with. Both are killing obviously coz that’s why they were chosen for there show...It is kinda awkward. But task is task..Great going both .”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

