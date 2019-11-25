e-paper
Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau’s wife files complaint, says fake messages, videos have been made against him

Bigg Boss 13: Wife of Youtuber Hindustani Bhau (Vikas Fhatak) said in her written statement that a number of incorrect and fake messages, statements and videos are being made against her husband.

tv Updated: Nov 25, 2019 10:08 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Ashwini, wife of Youtube Hidnustani Bhau (Vikas Fhatak) submitted a written statement at Khar police station, Mumbai.
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau’s (Vikas Fhatak) wife Ashwini has submitted a written complaint in Khar Police Station here regarding incorrect statements made against him on social media.

The handwritten letter dated November 24 reads that “many incorrect and fake messages, statements, videos are made against Hindustani Bhau. People are addressing themselves as family members, mentioning themselves as brothers, aunt, are no one to him. Our family includes my mother-in-law, my son, my mother, father, Hindustani Bhau’s nephew Sandesh”.

“This letter is to inform that in case any misconduct or misuse is done by any outside person, we are not responsible for the same.”

Ashwini also requested the media to not take interviews of the “fake relatives and not to upload wrong videos and messages against Vikas Fhatak which will create controversies”.

Vikas is one of the contestants of the Salman Khan-hosted show that requires its participants to take up tasks, give up luxuries of life and stay in a house, especially built for the show, for a few weeks.

