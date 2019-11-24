Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 55: Salman Khan says Paras Chhabra is playing a dirty game

tv

On Sunday’s episode, Salman Khan revealed a few secrets and exposed Bigg Boss 13 contestants infront of each other. Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

Salman opened the episode by announcing that Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh got equal votes and will have to leave the house. Howver, he asked them to stay inside the house for the episode.

Soon, Salman assigned them a task where they had to burst the ‘Galat Faimi Ke Gubbare’. While Mahira Sharma sought revenge from Shefali Jariwala for talking about her lips, Sidharth Shukla burst Asim’s balloon clarifying that Sidharth never tried to put Asim down in front of others.

The episode took an interesting twist and the family members of the housemates were called up as the panelists to discuss their viewpoints. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij spoke in support of Sidharth Shukla whereas Akansha Puri and Parag Tyagi supported their partners Paras and Shefali respectively. Umar Riaz, on the other hand, represented his brother Asim Riaz.

Speaking on the show, Jay clarified that Sidharth is portraying his real self in the house. Even Rashami’s friend Mahhi said that Rashami was losing focus from the show only because she was focusing on Sidharth. Parag and Umar criticised Paras for playing a dirty game and even Salman agreed to it.

Ranvijay Singh also visited the Bigg Boss contestants to give them a special treat and promote his MTV’s Biryani Campaign. Ranvijay gave them a task called BB Ke Sitare wherein contestants had to select a person from the house who they think don’t deserve to be on the BB Sitare wall and tear their poster creatively.

Mahira and Himanshi agreed upon Asim’s name and threw his poster in the dustbin. Shehnaz and Shefali argued over Paras and Rashami’s name and finally threw Himanshi’s poster in the dustbin. The winners of the game got to relish some lip-smacking Biryani.

He then met Salman on stage and explained MTV’s initiative to make Biryani an emoticon and asked Salman to support the cause. He also shared a special incident from their shoot days of London Dreams when Salman played a good host and would often host dinner parties for him and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Salman then introduced ‘Who said what’ task wherein contestants had to guess the name of the housemates who made the given statement about them and spray their face with foam. Salman told Shefali that someone from the house said that they don’t like the way she sits with Asim. Shefali said that Paras was the only one who can pass a comment of this nature and was proven right.

Sidharth was told that a contestant said, everyone has to agree with him always otherwise that person is wrong. He named Aarti and he was correct.

Later Salman asked Devoleena and Aarti to go out and wait at the main door for 10 mins, the door will open and a hand pull the evicted contestant out of the house. Rashami kept crying for Devoleena even as she tried her best to calm Rashami down.

