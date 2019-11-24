Bigg Boss 13: Khesari Lal Yadav claims Sidharth Shukla became a ‘torturing machine’ for him

tv

Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is the latest contestant to be evicted from ongoing Bigg Boss 13, has said the format of Salman Khan’s show did not suit him. He added that Sidharth Shukla had become a ‘torturing machine’ for him.

Khesari Lal Yadav and Devoleena Bhattacharjee inside Bigg Boss 13 house.

Speaking with Times of India in an interview, Khesari said, “For two weeks he tortured me a lot. It affected me. He created a lot of problems. He used to make faces and became a torturing machine. In the third week, he tried to understand me and we were bonding. He realised his mistake and was hurt the most when I got evicted.”

He claimed the show’s format is such that “humans turn into devil”. Adding that he had a bad experience, Khesari further told the daily, “The show’s format didn’t suit me. The humans turned devil in the house. They felt only abusing each others would give them prominence in the show. I can’t live a life like that. I can’t get into unnecessary fights and abuse others.”

Khesari was evicted on Friday after Salman asked housemates to name the least entertaining contestant and his name came right on top. He informed them that someone else would have been evicted based on votes, but it was the housemates’ decision to kick Khesari out of the house. Though Salman clarified on Saturday’s episode that Khesari got less number of votes compared to Rashami and was hence shown the door, Khesari and his fans believe otherwise.

Khesari also said he would have stayed in the game if votes of his fans were genuinely considered. “If elimination was happening over audience poll, Himanshi would get evicted. As an entertainer, my fans would have taken me till finale,” he said.

