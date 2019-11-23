Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 54: Salman Khan slams Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz for violent behaviour

tv

Saturday’s weekend ka vaar episode saw Salman Khan scolding one and all for creating a ruckus inside the house, adding that it was strange to see people continue in the game despite being physically aggressive.

Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

Salman Khan entered the stage and looked more upset than usual. He told the audience that he was upset with the housemates for their behavior this entire week. He also added that he was not going to meddle in their arguments and be part of their silly issues.

Housemates apologised but Salman continued saying that whatever he said was for their betterment. He also informed them that Bigg Boss is a very big platform to showcase one’s true personality and one can get a chance to do better work once they come out of the house depending on how they’re perceived.

Salman reprimanded Bhau for pushing Paras and he explained that he did so because of the way Paras behaved with Himanshi. Salman refused to listen to any explanation and asked them to continue with the task.

After this it was Shefali’s turn to come in the katghara to explain her decision during the captaincy task. Salman told Shefali that her decision was not fair and as a sanchalak she had no right to give any advice. Shefali explained her point of view and apologises saying that it was her error in judgment.

Slamming Asim and Sidharth Shukla over their violence, Salman said, “Is ghar me aise baat karte ho to bahar kya karte ho? Kitne jhagde kiye hain? Bahar itne jhagde karte ho? Dhamki dete ho bahar dekh lenge… Colors, Endemol ka pata nahi kya hai itne saalo se mai juda hu kabhi nahi hua ki push karne ke baad bhi koi ghar ke andar raha hai. Bina provoication ke violently dhakka dene ka. (If this is how you talk to people, how must you talk outside the house? How much have you fought outside? You threaten as if you have displayed a lot of bad behaviour but have you ever beaten up anyone? I have no clue why Colors and Endemol are allowing such behaviour. In my long association with the show, this is the first time they are allowing violent behaviour. Before this, have not seen a contestant stay inside the house after being violent.)”

He also scolded Himanshi and said, “Ek sadasya ko nikal deta – Himanshi –apmne bina provocation ke shehnaaz ko kas ke dhakka mara aur ek baar nahi do baar M sure aapke paas bahut accha explanation hoga aur o explanation apne paas hi rakhiye kyuki I don not want to know that explanation because I think jitna explain karna chahogi utna bigdega (I would have kicked one person out of the show - Himanshi. You pushed Shehnaaz without any provocation and not just once but twice. I am sure you have a strong explanation for your behaviour but you keep your explanation to yourself as I am not going to listen it at all).”.

“Nice way to entertain kisi kisi ko bahut accha laga hoga aur kisi ne tv off kar diya hoga. (Some may have liked it but some may have switched off their TV sets),” he added.

Salman Khan asked Sidharth Shukla and Asim to go for sultani akhada but when they asked for sports gear, he began talking to the production team, through his earpiece, confusing everyone. “ Let them go, let them beat the *** out of each other. This has been going on for long.”

He later told them that he wanted Asim and Sidharth to go for it but Colors people wanted Shehnaaz and Himanshi to go for the duel.

Later, Asim went to Sidharth and told him that he was upset that hos friend did not listen to him. “Mere andar itni patience nahi jitni mai dikha raha hu. Mai dikha raha hu kyuki mai tereko chota bhai manta tha.”

The two soon got into yet another fight where Sidharth said he is not listening to anyone. Paras and Mahiranever said anything about Asim, Sidharth claimed.

