Bigg Boss 13: Khesari Lal Yadav evicted from Salman Khan’s show, Twitter angry at ‘unfair eviction’

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 10:01 IST

Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav was evicted from the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss on Salman Khan’s weekend ka vaar Saturday night. Khesari was quite dormant in the initial days of his entry in the Bigg Boss house but he soon began opening up, treating fans with his performances and antics.

Khesari’s elimination came as a surprise for all the housemates and some of them even got emotional. When Bigg Boss took Khesari’s name for eviction Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill, and Vishal Aditya Singh were shocked and even had tears in their eyes while bidding him farewell. While Sidharth hugged Khesari, Himanshi Khurrana apologised to him.

Khesari had participated on the show as a wild card entry. He, along with Tehseen Poonawalla and Shefali Jariwala were kept in the secret room from where they watched the housemates for a few days before entering the house.

Check out some reactions of Khesari’s fans on Twitter who are angry with the eviction:

#KhesariLalYadav was best .

This is not fair,pls go according to public votes as salman Khan said that above BiggBoss is public so he was a strong contestant #supportKhesarilalyadav #BiggBoss13update @BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Anant (@YadavAnant1) November 22, 2019

#biasedbiggboss13 eviction of #khesarilalyadav is not justifying bring him back, we want khesari — Shatrugan Yadav (@YadavShatrugan) November 22, 2019

This is very disguishting 😠@BB13Official How can a show eliminate a contestant by others votes this is just bull shit and I swear I won't see Bigg Boss anymore and I request everyone to boycott Bigg Boss and take to stand for #KhesariLalYadav #wewantkhesariback #Boycottbiggboss pic.twitter.com/OgV8myKqJB — RAJIB KUMAR CHOUDHARY (@RandhawaTeam) November 22, 2019

#BiggBoss13 is for the people who fights and do fake drama and unnecessary arguments not for real one's who show positivity #KhesariLalYadav voting is just a waste of audience time as the makers evict on their own not by public votes #BiggBoss13 so continue the negativity — Parul Shukla (@ParulShukla10) November 22, 2019

Talking about his strategy for the game, Khesari had said before entering the show, “I will never change my ideologies for anyone. I will go with dignity and come back with dignity. I will never hurt anyone to win the show. I don’t want to come across in a wrong light that after the show, I don’t even get work offers.”

He had also revealed the reason why he chose to participate in Bigg Boss. “Bigg Boss is such a popular show that it will help me increase my national and international reach. I am here to stay and so want to broaden my horizons. Bhojpuri industry is my motherland, and I would keep doing more regional films. But I also want to reach out to a bigger audience.”

Khesari’s eviction leaves Sidharth, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shefali Jariwala, Vishal, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz and Hindustani Bhau in the game.

