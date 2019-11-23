e-paper
Bigg Boss 13: Khesari Lal Yadav evicted from Salman Khan’s show, Twitter angry at ‘unfair eviction’

Bigg Boss 13: Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav’s elimination came as a surprise for all the housemates and some of them even got emotional.

tv Updated: Nov 23, 2019 10:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Khesari Lal Yadav has been eliminated from Salman Khan’s show.
Bigg Boss 13: Khesari Lal Yadav has been eliminated from Salman Khan's show.
         

Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav was evicted from the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss on Salman Khan’s weekend ka vaar Saturday night. Khesari was quite dormant in the initial days of his entry in the Bigg Boss house but he soon began opening up, treating fans with his performances and antics.

Khesari’s elimination came as a surprise for all the housemates and some of them even got emotional. When Bigg Boss took Khesari’s name for eviction Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill, and Vishal Aditya Singh were shocked and even had tears in their eyes while bidding him farewell. While Sidharth hugged Khesari, Himanshi Khurrana apologised to him.

Also read:Vaani Kapoor’s top with Ram written on it attracts trolls, police complaint

Khesari had participated on the show as a wild card entry. He, along with Tehseen Poonawalla and Shefali Jariwala were kept in the secret room from where they watched the housemates for a few days before entering the house.

Check out some reactions of Khesari’s fans on Twitter who are angry with the eviction:

 

 

 

 

Talking about his strategy for the game, Khesari had said before entering the show, “I will never change my ideologies for anyone. I will go with dignity and come back with dignity. I will never hurt anyone to win the show. I don’t want to come across in a wrong light that after the show, I don’t even get work offers.”

He had also revealed the reason why he chose to participate in Bigg Boss. “Bigg Boss is such a popular show that it will help me increase my national and international reach. I am here to stay and so want to broaden my horizons. Bhojpuri industry is my motherland, and I would keep doing more regional films. But I also want to reach out to a bigger audience.”

Khesari’s eviction leaves Sidharth, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shefali Jariwala, Vishal, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz and Hindustani Bhau in the game.

