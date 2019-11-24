Good Newwz: Meet Akshay Kumar’s ‘top quality bearer’ Varun Batra, Kareena Kapoor’s ‘zimmedari complex’ Deepti Batra. See pics

bollywood

Makers of Good Newwz have shared fun character posters of their upcoming film featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Akshay shared his poster in the format of a medical report of his character -- Varun Batra. The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared his introductory poster as a medical report of his character Varun Batra. He captioned the post as “#MeetTheBatras - Varun Batra’s appointment is confirmed for 27th Dec!”

The makers of the film also dropped Kareena’s character’s introduction in a medical report format. “Meet Deepti Batra, the most fierce bearer of #GoodNewwz,” tweeted the official handle of Dharma Productions. According to the report, it seems like Deepti Batra is suffering from “Baby Fever.” She has the conditions of a ‘Zimmedari Complex.’

The treatment prescribed for this disease is ‘Meditation’. However, the treatment comes with comic guideline - “Bina Kisi Disturbance Ke If Possible (Without any disturbance if possible). This report is accompanied by a refreshing snap of Deepti Batra wherein she is all smiles.

Good Newwz is the story of two married couples who want to have kids and go for IVF treatment for the same. They have different reasons for going for the treatment and there could not have been any better example of poles apart than the two couples. In the film, Akshay has been paired with Kareena while Diljit features opposite Kiara.

The film went on floors in November last year. Diljit has acted in a number of Hindi films including Udta Punjab and Arjun Patiala.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz will hit the theatres on December 27 this year.

