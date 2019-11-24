e-paper
Priyanka Chopra has a tonne of fun as she dances with Vaani Kapoor to Ghungroo, watch video

Check out the video showing Priyanka Chopra and Vaani Kapoor grooving to War song Ghungroo.

bollywood Updated: Nov 24, 2019 10:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Check out the video showing Priyanka Chopra and Vaani Kapoor grooving to Ghungroo.
Check out the video showing Priyanka Chopra and Vaani Kapoor grooving to Ghungroo.
         

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and Vaani Kapoor recently partied together. A video from the bash shows them grooving to the tunes of Vaani’s recent hit Ghungroo.

In the video shared by Vaani on her Instagram Stories, she leads with the dance steps while Priyanka joins her, trying to match steps. However, the Baywatch star soon gives up and laughs loudly. Sonali Bendre can also be seen in the frame. “Ain’t nobody like you PC,” Vaani captioned the video.

 

The song is from Vaani’s latest film, War that starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. The song was a big hit with listeners and the film is now one of the biggest hits of the year.

Also read: Pagalpanti box office collection day 2: John Abraham film earns Rs 11.5cr, Frozen 2 jumps to Rs 10.25 crore

Priyanka wore a set of yellow top and pants while Vaani was seen a peach-coloured dress. They were partying at celebrity manager Rohini Iyer’s bash. Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor, alongwith actors Katrina Kaif, Sonali Bendre, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Barucha, and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap also attended the party.

Ekta and Katrina shared pictures, in which the girls are seen posing for selfies. “Fab girls with me n mushy! Thanku @rohiniyer I have had a blast after long,” Ekta captioned her post.

 

Nushrat posted yet another happy pic and wrote, “In the amazing company of some extremely talented women last night. Thank you @rohiniyer for being such an awesome host. #Repost @ektaravikapoor Fab girls with me n mushy! Thanku @rohiniyer I have had a blast after long.”

 

Tahira also shared a photo of ‘smiling faces’. “Smiling faces, happy people! @rohiniyer @nushratbharucha @ektaravikapoor @ayushmannk @priyankachopra @kritisanon @katrinakaif @mushtaqshiekh,” she wrote.

 

Recently, Vaani was in news after she posed for a picture wearing a top that had the name of Lord Ram written over it. A police complaint was filed against Vaani for posting the picture on social media.

