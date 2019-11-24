Pagalpanti box office collection day 2: John Abraham film earns Rs 11.5cr, Frozen 2 jumps to Rs 10.25 crore

bollywood

John Abraham’s latest film, Pagalpanti saw a slight rise in box office collections on Saturday, while Disney film Frozen 2 registered a major jump. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Pagalpanti also stars Ilean D’Cruz and Anil Kapoor.

A Boxofficeindia report claimed Pagalpanti has earned an estimated Rs 6.5 crore while Frozen collected Rs 7 crore. This makes the total for Pagalpanti stand at Rs 11.5 crore and Frozen 2 at Rs 10.25 crore. Pagalpanti opened at Rs 5 crore while Frozen 2 showed a rather low performance of Rs 3.50 crore on day one.

Pagalpanti also stars Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. Talking about making comedies, Anees recently told IANS, “I want my films to make people laugh and be happy. Life is short. In your old age, when you look back, you will mostly remember the happy moments. Today, people are under a lot of stress, be it in career, source of income, taking care of kids’ education or weddings. There are so many reasons to worry that people are gradually forgetting to smile. I want to give people a few moments of laughter through my films. I was in a happy space of mind while writing the film. I believe, whenever a person is in a sad mood, my film should lift their spirit.”

Frozen 2, on the other hand, is directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck. It got lukewarm reviews from critics. “In its second part, the story of ice queen Elsa (Idina Menzel) and her sister Anna (Kristen Bell) takes a more colourful albeit less enchanting turn. Set in the season of autumn, the screen aflush with stunning hues; the fiery red maple leaves, the soft auburns of hidden forests, the icy blues of Elsa’s snow outfits and the royal aubergines of Anna’s cloak. It’s an aesthetic fit for an Instagram trend. #VSCOgirls are shook,” Soumya Srivastava wrote in her review for Hindustan Times.

