Pagalpanti director Anees Bazmee says his film will remind people of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:12 IST

Pagalpanti is John Abraham’s break from patriotic films he has been delivering of late. However, director Anees Bazmee has now said that the film will have some patriotic touches to it while clarifying that it was not because of John’s involvement in the project.

Anees told Bollywoodhungama in an interview, “It was a very big challenge. Patriotism is a serious matter whereas my film’s genre is the exact opposite. It took me a lot of time. It’s one of the very important scenes in the film which will give goosebumps to every Indian. At the same time, it’ll also make you laugh. It is a one of its kind sequence. I don’t think any other film has had such a scene ever!”

Asked if Pagalpanti is inspired by the lives of Kingfisher Airlines owner Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, Anees said, “Aise toh bahut log gaye hai na desh chod ke (Many people have fled the country). So we have hinted in a way about them. But yeah, in logon ki (Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi) ki yaad toh zarur aayegi film dekh ke logon ko (People will be reminded of these).”

Talking about making comedies, Anees recently told IANS, “I want my films to make people laugh and be happy. Life is short. In your old age, when you look back, you will mostly remember the happy moments. Today, people are under a lot of stress, be it in career, source of income, taking care of kids’ education or weddings. There are so many reasons to worry that people are gradually forgetting to smile. I want to give people a few moments of laughter through my films. I was in a happy space of mind while writing the film. I believe, whenever a person is in a sad mood, my film should lift their spirit.”

Elaborating on the patriotic scene, Anees told the entertainment website, “I remember I was in Lonavala with my team of writers and we were trying to crack the script. It was around 12:30 or 1 am when suddenly I got this thought. I was so happy. When I narrated it to my colleagues, they were pleasantly surprised. Some however were sceptical as to how it would be incorporated in the film. It took me around 2-3 days to fine tune it and finally it became a part of the script.”

