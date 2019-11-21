Arjun Rampal-Mehr Jessia granted divorce after 21 years of marriage, daughters to stay with mother

bollywood

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:10 IST

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessia were granted divorce by a family court in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple had announced their separation in May this year; they were married for 21 years.

A Mumbai Mirror report claimed principal judge Shailaja Sawant granted the couple divorce under the Special Marriage Act, and their two daughters Mahikaa and Myra will reside with their mother at their duplex in Bandra. “After a petition for divorce by mutual consent is filed, their plea is scrutinised, registered and then, the couple is referred to a marriage counsellor to attempt a reconciliation. If that fails, the couple is given six more months to work things out. Six months later, if they are resolute in their decision to part ways and have complied with the terms of divorce mutually agreed to between them, a court draws up a decree of divorce,” it quoted a court official as saying.

Arjun and former supermodel Mehr had announced their separation in a statement in May last year. They had made it clear that though their relationship has ended, they continue to be friends and their daughters will always be their primary focus. “After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey,” they had said in their statement.

On July 18 this year, Arjun and Gabriella Demetriades welcomed a baby boy. Arjun shared a picture of the baby, who they named Arik, with a picture 10 days later on July 28 and wrote: “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal.”

