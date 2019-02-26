Have you seen these latest pics of Arjun Rampal with his rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades?

Bollywood had a busy start to the week with many promoting their movies all around the country. However, some did take a well deserved day off to indulge in some self care at their favourite salons.

Actor Sanya Malhotra celebrated her birthday by cutting a cake with a bunch of photographers. A big cake was laid out for her on a table and she cut it, the media clicked her pictures. She was seen in a striped top and her classic curly hair.

Actor Taapsee Pannu was seen with director Sujoy Ghosh as they promoted their film Badla. She was seen in a white shirt and black pants as they posed together on a flight of stairs. Actors Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan were also seen at the airport. Kriti was seen in a white shirt and a striped pink and white jacket over it. Kartik also kept it casual in a white T-shirt and black jacket.

Actor Ileana D’Cruz was seen out and about in blue denims and sunglasses. Also seen at the airport were television actors and couple Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali.

Also spotted out and about were actor Arjun Rampal and his model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Arjun was seen in a green T-shirt and black sweat pants while Garbriella was seen in a loose blue floral shirt. Check out more celebrity pics here:

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ileana D’Cruz spotted by the paparazzi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali and Rakul Preet Singh at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Arjun Rampal with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sanya Malhotra celebrated her birthday with a bunch of photographers and fans. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sanya with her cake. ( Varinder Chawla )

Taapsee Pannu with Sujoy Ghosh. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shilpa Shetty at the sets of Super Dancer. ( Varinder Chawla )

Bhumi Pednekar at the sets of Super Dancer. ( Varinder Chawla )

