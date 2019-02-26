Have you seen these latest pics of Arjun Rampal with his rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades?
Arjun Rampal was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades in Mumbai. Check out the latest celeb paparazzi pics.bollywood Updated: Feb 26, 2019 20:08 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bollywood had a busy start to the week with many promoting their movies all around the country. However, some did take a well deserved day off to indulge in some self care at their favourite salons.
Actor Sanya Malhotra celebrated her birthday by cutting a cake with a bunch of photographers. A big cake was laid out for her on a table and she cut it, the media clicked her pictures. She was seen in a striped top and her classic curly hair.
Actor Taapsee Pannu was seen with director Sujoy Ghosh as they promoted their film Badla. She was seen in a white shirt and black pants as they posed together on a flight of stairs. Actors Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan were also seen at the airport. Kriti was seen in a white shirt and a striped pink and white jacket over it. Kartik also kept it casual in a white T-shirt and black jacket.
Actor Ileana D’Cruz was seen out and about in blue denims and sunglasses. Also seen at the airport were television actors and couple Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali.
Also spotted out and about were actor Arjun Rampal and his model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Arjun was seen in a green T-shirt and black sweat pants while Garbriella was seen in a loose blue floral shirt. Check out more celebrity pics here:
