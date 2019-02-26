Mira Rajput shares new pics with Shahid Kapoor, son Zain and daughter Misha. Here’s to ‘limited edition’ family

Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput sure enjoy giving us a sneak peek into their perfect little world. The couple was busy celebrating Shahid’s birthday on Monday with some interesting selfies and Tuesday saw them adding their children -- daughter Misha and son Zain -- to their photos.

The latest one on Mira’s timeline shows her posing with Zain who has a pacifier in his mouth. The mom and son were twinning in off-white tops with the caption, “Limited edition, baby.”

Neha Dhupia was among those who commented on the photo, “Oh my goodness... what a little munchkin!” Mira also added a photo of Shahid and Misha to her Instagram stories.

In another post, Shahid and Mira are posing along with their kids.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor revealed during an interview to Film Companion that Mira once added her to a moms’ group. “India is so ready to lap up everything about parenting and there are about ten parenting shows now. Urban parenting except for Hindi Medium hasn’t been really captured. So I was doing this show, so I think it is a huge demand anywhere. Me being a mother or not. I might get a few insights. By mistake once, Mira Kapoor added me to a mother’s group. And I was like ‘oops how can I leave this group’ and I was hearing these conversations and writing my script and said ‘this is fantastic’,” she said.

Shahid is currently working on his next film, titled Kabir Singh. The film is the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy and stars Kiara Advani as the female lead.

