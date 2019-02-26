Akash Ambani pre-wedding bash: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt enjoy some together time, Maroon 5 likely to perform. See pics

Fresh pictures from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Switzerland visit for the pre-wedding party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have emerged online and both the Bollywood actors look quite happy in them. Mukesh Ambani is hosting a three-day pre-wedding party for son Akash and his fiancée Shloka Mehta in Switzerland. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan and Karan Johar among several other Bollywood stars left Mumbai late Sunday to attend the festivities.

Pictures from Switzerland surfacing online late Monday show Ranbir and Alia posing candidly with Akash and Shloka.

Around 300 guests have flown into St. Moritz for the pre-wedding festivities.

The party has the theme of winter wonderland.

A Mid Day report claimed Maroon 5 is all set to perform at the pre-wedding bash. “Since Shloka and Akash are both fans of Maroon 5, the family thought it fitting to have them perform for the couple at the sangeet that will be held on March 8. While Akash’s favourite track is Sugar in which the band is seen gatecrashing weddings, Shloka loves Move Like Jagger,” the tabloid quoted a source as saying. Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, PJ Morton, Mickey Madden and James Valentine are part of the band.

“Naturally, these two chartbusters have found a place in the set that the band is putting together for their gig. They are expected to perform for almost 40 minutes with other hits like She Will Be Loved, Makes Me Wonder and One More Night on the playlist. The team of sound designers that frequently works with Maroon 5 is coming down from Canada to check on the arrangements,” the source added. The report also added that Maroon 5 is known to charge $1million to $1.5million for private shows and hence the sangeet is bound to be an expensive affair. The sangeet and wedding ceremonies will be held in India.

The wedding celebrations have begun with the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar, Armaan Jain, Natasha Poonawalla, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan present with the Ambani family in Switzerland.

Akash and Shloka will tie the knot on March 9 at Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex. The wedding will be followed by a grand wedding reception on March 11.

