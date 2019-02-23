Taapsee Pannu calls out the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh for unprofessionalism, says the struggle doesn’t really end

Actor Taapsee Pannu has accused the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh of unprofessionalism on being unceremoniously removed from the film. The actor has, however, called it an eye opener and said, “The struggle doesn’t really end. And I signed up for it. I knew it when I started out.”

The film now stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Director Juno Chopra and producer Bhushan Kumar had earlier said in a joint statement that they had never finalised the actor and had only considered her for a role. However, the actor had claimed in a Mumbai Mirror report that she had loved the script and had cleared out her date calendar for the film. She had said that she wasn’t informed about being ousted from the film.

According to a report in Indian Express, the actor hinted at the prevalent nepotism in the film industry and said, “It will stay like that. This is the rule of the game and I can’t be cribbing about it every day. Today I have the power to call it out and I did. Thankfully, I am in a position where I have enough work. If I would have been in a position where I didn’t have enough work, they would have said I am doing it to get attention. That I am making noise.”

Making it clear that she didn’t want to target a particular person or a group of people, she said, “One film out of my career is not going to make me lose a National Award. The problem wasn’t that. The problem was unprofessionalism which I wanted to call out.”

Taapsee has a variety of films lined up for release this year. She will soon be seen with her Pink co-star Amitabh Bachchan in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla. She will be seen playing a sharpshooter in Saand Ki Aankh and is also a part of Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan’s multi-starrer Mission Mangal.

