Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted kissing post a dinner date. Isn’t it romantic? See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married for more than two months now and have been painting the town red with their love. The couple makes regular public appearances at parties and events and are often spotted on lunch and dinner dates. The two were recently captured by the paparazzi kissing in a parking lot at Beverly Hills.

Pictures of the couple sharing a kiss while waiting for their car have gone viral on the web. Both can be seen in a good mood and twinning in black and blue.

Priyanka had recently wished her to-be sister-in-law and good friend Sophie Turner on her birthday. She had shared a picture of her brother-in-law Joe Jonas and his fiancé Sophie along with a lovely message, “To one of the most beautiful, fun people I’ve known. Happy birthday @sophiet you are loved! I can’t wait to see you as a bride. You will be stunning! Have a brilliant year love.. #jsisters 4eva! @joejonas you r the most thoughtful! Last night was epic.”

Priyanka has been busy with the promotions of her Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic which is set to release in India on Netflix on February 28. The actor visited several TV shows such as Good Morning America, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote the film. It stars Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth in lead roles.

She is also working on her Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink which is scheduled to release on October 11 this year. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 12:25 IST