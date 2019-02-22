Priyanka Chopra’s sis-in-law Daniella Jonas on rumours of tiff with actor: So over people trying to make problems

Singer Kevin Jonas’ wife and actor Priyanka Chopra’s sister-in-law Danielle Jonas has had enough of unwarranted rumours of a tiff between her and Priyanka. She recently took to Instagram to address the same.

On Friday, Danielle shared a picture with her to-be sister-in-law and actor Sophie Turner, wishing her on her birthday. “Happy birthday @sophiet!! my girls and I are so blessed to have you in our lives, they can’t get enough of their aunt sophie! You deserve the world and i hope you’re having an amazing birthday! love you,” she had captioned the picture. However, a few people started commenting how Danielle was shading Priyanka with the post.

“The lowkey shade in this tho. I love sassy Dani,” read a comment. Having had enough of the rumours, Danielle decided to respond to the troll. “Nope. No shade about Priyanka. It’s just Sophie’s birthday so I wanted to say happy birthday. I think everyone should stop with thinking that we don’t like Priyanka she is lovely. l am so over people trying to make a problem,” she said. Danielle has since turned off comments on the picture.

Perhaps the rumours emerge from the fact that Danielle has not shared any pictures from Priyanka and Nick’s December wedding on her Instagram page. She did, however, wish Priyanka and Nick on their engagement by sharing a special post for the two. Even after the wedding, she talked about it in an interview, “It’s been really awesome. We haven’t seen them too much just because they’re still doing their wedding thing, which is crazy.. But she still looks great, you know? She must be so tired, but I know that they’re happy and it was really exciting and such an experience,” she had said.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in Jodhpur in the presence of their close family and friends. They were wedded in a Christian ceremony and a Hindu ceremony. The two then threw multiple wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 18:39 IST